Musical artist Freddie Bonjar “Start seeking opportunities as soon as possible — maybe before you feel ready!”

Biography Freddie Bonjar

By

Feraydoun Bonjar nick named Freddie Bonjar or Freddie B, is a musical artist. Born on Aug 23/1981 in tehran/ Iran he migrated to Vancouver/ Canada at a young age. As a drummer and percussionist, Freddie is one of the most sought after musicians in Los Angeles’ busy and active music scene. with close to 25 years of performance and touring experience, Freddie has brought an unprecedented feel to the popular music scene as well as having served along side major middle eastern and international acts ranging from the diva Googoosh and Nancy Ajram to Ebi, Mohsen Yeganeh, Moein and many many more. Also recently scoring motion picture soundtracks for major international networks including the BBC, MBC, Manoto Network and more.If not busy programming drums and percussion loops in his Los Angeles studio, you can find him doing studio work / live performances for some of your favourite international talents.Freddie’s professional career started at the age of 16 after having performed for famed Iranian artist MAHASTI. This was followed by two years of orchestral training at the renowened ” British Columbia Conservatory for Music.Upon attending the University of British Columbia in Vancouver/Canada, he moved to southern California and has since been affiliated with some of the leading names in the business including SONY, WARNER music and Iranian record label AVANG.

Freddie Bonjar

Through his company Deadbeats enterprises , he has been responsible for tour planning and management, concert and event promotions and productions, artist work placement, international talent scouts as well as online and personal music instructions thought by some of the leading talents in Los Angeles.Freddie’s professional resume is an indication of his persistence in attaining the highest level of musicianship both on &amp; off the stage, first with a ” perfect performance ” then by bringing an orchestral and compositional thinking to his drum kit while at the same time retaining his integrity as one of the most powerful performers with a great imagination and a great ability to swing through all genres of music.Freddie holds a personal interest in spreading his musical and cultural heritage to the world. This cause is further realized through corporate sponsorships with American drum giants REMO INC and Canadian cymbal company SABIAN CYMBALS. his ventures have seen him perform at such prestigious venues as the Hollywood Bowl, Rose bowl stadium, Arena Oberhausen, Verizon Center, The Microsoft Theater (home of the grammy awards) as well as the O2 arena, Barclays and the Dolby theater (oscars).Some of Freddie’s clients include international superstar Googoosh, Ebi, Moein, Mohsen Yeganeh, Ehsan Khaje Amiri, Reza Sadeghi, Benyamin Bahadori, The Anchor Babies,Black Cats band, BC salsa orchestra, Nancy Ajram, Saber Al Robaii, Hamed Homayoun, Farzad Farzin, Sami Beigi, Shahab Tiam and many more.

    Ali Varian

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

