Music is my world – Shafiul Alam Rabby

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Shafiul Alam Rabby who also known as Mr. Fotka is a well knowned name in the music industry of Bangladesh. Shafiul Alam Rabby has came to discuss for his musical tune named ‘’Travel” that has given one after another composed music to the international platforms.

At the beginning he gained lots of popularity as writer. He has proved his brilliance as a lyricist and write more than 20+ lyricist for Bangla And Hindi movie. His song has been equally popular on all other international platforms likr Spotify, Apple, Dizar etc.

His composers ‘’Funny Man’’ have received special praise from the audience. This music is at the top of the list of favorites of many viewers from all over the world.

About his career as a musician and lyricist, he recently said, “Actually music is an art. I always try to learn new tunes and you need a lot of knowledge to become a successful musician. I always try to know more information to know a lot of desired stories that give me the strength to write or compose any music or album”.

Shafiul Alam Rabby has already been verified as the official artist of international music platforms such as YouTube Music, Spotify etc with the name of Mr. Fotka. In May 2021, his YouTube channel was verified as the official artist channel on YouTube.

