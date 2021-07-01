Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Music is my Life – Ishtiaque Hasan

By

Ishtiaque Hasan is a well-known name in the music industry of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. In the starting, he gained variant popularity as a rock guitar player. He has verified his brilliance as a writer. His song has been equally in style on all different international platforms and Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer. Ishtiaque Hasan has come to discuss his musical tune named “Ki Name Deke Bolbo Tomake” which has given one another composed music to the international platforms.

His composers “Ami Tomari Naam Gai” and “Ki Name Deke Bolbo Tomake feat. Raaz” have received special praise from the audience. This music is the highest of many viewers from the People’s Republic of Bangladesh and different countries.

As a musician and writer, he recently said, “Actually music is AN sort that needs variant skills. I forever try and learn new tunes, and you would like plenty of data to become a writer. I forever try and recognize a lot of data reception and abroad, my passion for grasping plenty of desired stories that offer me the strength to put in writing or compose any music”.

Ishtiaque has already been verified as the official artist of international music platforms like YouTube Music, Tik Tok, Apple Music, and Spotify. In February 2021, his YouTube channel was verified because of the official creator channel on YouTube.

    Raghab Islam, Bloger | Writer | Social Activists at Thrive Global

