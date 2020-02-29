Music is Happiness

Have you ever gotten goosebumps while listening to music?

Are you one of those people who always wants to be at a concert for your favorite artist or band? Do you sing and dance to newest song of your favorite artist as soon as they’re released?

The music or synchronization of instruments has diverse effects on our body, and many of them are related to the pillars of happiness.

Rewarding music causes the brain to generate Dopamine—the neurotransmitter responsible for increasing our willingness to feel positive emotions and explore new things.

Dopamine generates similar feelings of pleasure to those we feel when eating our favorite foods and even having sex. It also allows us to be more active, counteracts aging, and helps improve short-term memory.

Music of more than 150bits / sec (beats/min.) is perfect to help us exercise, which helps generates endorphins that keep us more alert and help relieve pain. These endorphins are designed to relieve stress and increase pleasure. The more endorphins running though your brain, the happier you will feel.

The Mozart effect stimulates learning

When listening to our favorite music and when we listen to new music in similar tones and chords, our brains are able to recognize that and generate Dopamine.

Music also generates serotonin, which allows us to be more resistant to pain when we’re recovering from injuries.

Music can help us reduce our heart rate and lower our frequency from beta (alert) to alpha (relaxation and meditation) and theta (subconscious), which puts us in a better mental state to meditate.

Music is therefore a fantastic tool to add to your well-being, increasing feelings of joy and happiness.

You should include it in your routine—a little bit music to add happiness to your day.

And remember: to be happier, you just have to take actions that will get you there, and playing your favorite playlist might be one of them.