Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Music is Happiness

Why does it make sense to add some music to your daily routine

By
@maumontaner @thalia @rickymontaner @mauyricky
@maumontaner @thalia @rickymontaner @mauyricky

Have you ever gotten goosebumps while listening to music?

Are you one of those people who always wants to be at a concert for your favorite artist or band? Do you sing and dance to newest song of your favorite artist as soon as they’re released?
The music or synchronization of instruments has diverse effects on our body, and many of them are related to the pillars of happiness.
Rewarding music causes the brain to generate Dopamine—the neurotransmitter responsible for increasing our willingness to feel positive emotions and explore new things.
Dopamine generates similar feelings of pleasure to those we feel when eating our favorite foods and even having sex. It also allows us to be more active, counteracts aging, and helps improve short-term memory.
Music of more than 150bits / sec (beats/min.) is perfect to help us exercise, which helps generates endorphins that keep us more alert and help relieve pain. These endorphins are designed to relieve stress and increase pleasure. The more endorphins running though your brain, the happier you will feel.
The Mozart effect stimulates learning (BOLD if subheading)
When listening to our favorite music and when we listen to new music in similar tones and chords, our brains are able to recognize that and generate Dopamine.
Music also generates serotonin, which allows us to be more resistant to pain when we’re recovering from injuries.
Music can help us reduce our heart rate and lower our frequency from beta (alert) to alpha (relaxation and meditation) and theta (subconscious), which puts us in a better mental state to meditate.
Music is therefore a fantastic tool to add to your well-being, increasing feelings of joy and happiness.
You should include it in your routine—a little bit music to add happiness to your day.

And remember: to be happier, you just have to take actions that will get you there, and playing your favorite playlist might be one of them.

Giancarlo Molero @gmhappiness, Happiness Innovator and Marketing expert

Giancarlo is an Innovator, Marketing expert, Sport and Music lover with over 20 years of experience in different ventures along the Americas and Europe. He is an Economist with a Masters in Marketing and a certificated Happiness Coach from the University of California, Berkeley.
Today he enjoys dedicating most of his time to enterprises where the good and happiness can be spread among others.
He is Founder at ToyFeliz.net and Co-Founder the World Happiness Summit. He works as a consultant and personal Coach as part of his purpose of improving and making happier others life one step at a time.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

Listening to music fights stress and boosts productivity

by Mike Souheil
Community//

Listening to music fights stress and boosts productivity

by Elissa Perry
how does music affect the brain
Community//

Music and the Brain [Effects of Music on the Brain]

by Luke

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.