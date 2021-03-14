Music helps you feel good and self-confident when you’re down and out in life.

Its true feeling confident doesn’t always come naturally to many of us. Still we can work on it and do better in life. For example, research shows that regularly practicing certain rituals and habits — like surrounding ourselves with people who believe in us, or celebrating even our smallest of wins and listening to the music — can help us feel more self-assured over time.

So today, we will talk about music which can help your improve life and also gives you happiness and self-confidence when you’re down and out in life.

Music can heal anything in life and most powerful thing in current situation like Pandemic. Aditya Nair aka KAIDONTKRY, is a Mumbai based “authentic artist”. Music fans who enjoy a natural flow and a centric vibe will appreciate the authenticity in his upcoming album, “My Bad”, the album, takes listeners through a journey back into the 90s.

Reviving 90s Culture:

It is centered around the 90s culture- the cars, the music and everything else. With total transparency, he would like to tell his listeners that the journey for people who choose to never give up is not for the weak-minded. Aiming relatability and quality instead of perfection. Achieving perfection, might take away from the relatability of content and the more undone his work is, the more it becomes relatable. Inspiration has always come easy to him and things or situations that other people might not pick up on, will catch his attention.

In addition to interest in music, phenomenal writing abilities and a great tonal quality which allowed him to turn his passion into his career. Being a big believer constantly challenges and try to be on a higher level of thinking.

Album goes into detail while still being vague and undone. His perseverance and passion towards music is truly inspiring and his vision is something larger than just your average person’s. His songs are the story of thoughts from his mind as he is growing as an artist and as a person. Different experiences that cause different emotions, situations, feelings and everything that changes were things he translated into his art. He hopes that the songs on his album can become music and messages and lyrics, that people can find themselves within the stories, and find their story within his story. His music is raw and phenomenal, all set to awe, astound and inspire. It is going to be something to look forward to when the album comes out.

Even beyond his unique sound, KAIDONTKRY is a very different kind of star. While other artists maintain a polished sheen and aim for perfection, even when they are coming up, he rejects that. He boasts superstar talent, but humility still abounds. His biggest support system has always been his mom, Priya Nair, who always stood by him.

He is now all set to release his first album, "My Bad".

Content Writer India: Jigar Saraswat