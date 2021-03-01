Music Executive Ivan Albery Powell: It’s Important for Artists to Adapt to the Digital Music Age

The Ever-Changing Digital Music Space

Today’s music industry is changing faster than ever. From the age of streaming, to new blockchain-based royalty payouts, music is one of the most cutting-edge industries in the world. Artists such as IJF Preach, Trae Gold, and Brennus are just some of the artists pushing the envelope in the digital music space – ensuring their careers can still be alive during the current pandemic.

We had a chance to catch up with music executive, Ivan Albery Powell, to get some of his thoughts on the ever-changing industry.

Ivan, can you briefly describe what you do in the music industry?

Currently, I’m a music executive and founder/CEO of GMA – Great Music Agency.

What are some things you want to see in an artist before working with them?

For me, the most important thing is their talent, and their drive. At the end of the day, I can help them with marketing, PR, and bookings. But I can’t force them to make hits. It has to be their focus.

Did the current health crisis hurt the music industry?

Obviously, it affected the ability for artists to perform live. I think it’ll be a long time before touring goes back to normal. However, people are still going to be streaming music, and doing numbers online – it’s new digital world. Customers aren’t relying on buying physical CDs anymore. It’s all online.

So artists can still make a living during the pandemic?

It’s always going to be difficult for new artists to monetize their music. But if established artists are already profitable, then the current global health crisis shouldn’t be affecting their income from royalties. In fact, there have been many reports saying streaming numbers have actually gone up during the pandemic. People have been sitting around at home during lockdown.

It’s Important for Artists to Adapt to the Digital Music Age. There are so many new doors opening in the music industry.

Who are some artists to look out for?

In Toronto, everyone should look out for 3MFrench – he’s next up out of the city. I want to give a special shout-out to Scarfo Da Plug from Atlanta. His music is amazing – definitely check it out. I want to send my condolences to his family during these tough times.

Scarfo Da Plug was tragically murdered on a trip to LA last month.