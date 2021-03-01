Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Music Executive Ivan Albery Powell: It’s Important for Artists to Adapt to the Digital Music Age

The Ever-Changing Digital Music Space Today’s music industry is changing faster than ever. From the age of streaming, to new blockchain-based royalty payouts, music is one of the most cutting-edge industries in the world. Artists such as IJF Preach, Trae Gold, and Brennus are just some of the artists pushing the envelope in the digital […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Ivan Albery Powell, Music Executive

The Ever-Changing Digital Music Space

Today’s music industry is changing faster than ever. From the age of streaming, to new blockchain-based royalty payouts, music is one of the most cutting-edge industries in the world. Artists such as IJF Preach, Trae Gold, and Brennus are just some of the artists pushing the envelope in the digital music space – ensuring their careers can still be alive during the current pandemic.

We had a chance to catch up with music executive, Ivan Albery Powell, to get some of his thoughts on the ever-changing industry.

Ivan, can you briefly describe what you do in the music industry?

Currently, I’m a music executive and founder/CEO of GMA – Great Music Agency.

What are some things you want to see in an artist before working with them?

For me, the most important thing is their talent, and their drive. At the end of the day, I can help them with marketing, PR, and bookings. But I can’t force them to make hits. It has to be their focus.

Did the current health crisis hurt the music industry?

Obviously, it affected the ability for artists to perform live. I think it’ll be a long time before touring goes back to normal. However, people are still going to be streaming music, and doing numbers online – it’s new digital world. Customers aren’t relying on buying physical CDs anymore. It’s all online.

So artists can still make a living during the pandemic?

It’s always going to be difficult for new artists to monetize their music. But if established artists are already profitable, then the current global health crisis shouldn’t be affecting their income from royalties. In fact, there have been many reports saying streaming numbers have actually gone up during the pandemic. People have been sitting around at home during lockdown.

It’s Important for Artists to Adapt to the Digital Music Age. There are so many new doors opening in the music industry.

Who are some artists to look out for?

In Toronto, everyone should look out for 3MFrench – he’s next up out of the city. I want to give a special shout-out to Scarfo Da Plug from Atlanta. His music is amazing – definitely check it out. I want to send my condolences to his family during these tough times.

Scarfo Da Plug was tragically murdered on a trip to LA last month.

    Tom Hickey

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Matt Benn of Soundplate: “Creating value for other people is the fastest way to create value for yourself”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    Ola Sars of ‘Soundtrack Your Brand’: “Pavarotti and wine”

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    THE FUTURE OF MUSIC A&R?

    by Shazir Mucklai

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.