Music can be a great way to improve your mental health

Those were the findings of a new report from the Global Council on Brain Health (GCBH), a task force, founded by AARP, of scientists, health professionals and other experts. Their latest report, “Music on Our Minds,” highlights research showing the positive effect of music on emotional well-being, including improved mood, decreased anxiety, and stress management.

Impact begins in the brain, where music activates many regions, including those associated with emotion and memory. "The music that was played at your wedding or at a church service, or even at a concert or a party that you went to, is preserved for the neural pathways that connect that melody with very positive feelings.

Research shows that music can have a beneficial effect on brain chemicals such as dopamine (which is linked to feelings of pleasure) and oxytocin (the “love hormone”). And there is moderate evidence that music can help lower cortisol (the stress hormone) levels.

The report also includes findings from the 2020 AARP Music and Brain Health Survey, a nationally representative survey of 3,185 adults that showed that listening to music – be it music in the background, or listening to recordings attentively or in presentations musicals – has a small positive impact on mental well-being, depression, and anxiety.

"Especially now, in times when people are feeling sad, stressed and isolated by the COVID-19 pandemic , people must turn to music to enhance their mental well-being

To increase the brain health benefits of music, Hanser says that anyone can adapt some of the methods that trained music therapists use. One of them is what she calls “deep” or active listening – instead of playing music in the background, take time to focus on what you hear and take note of feelings, memories, and bodily sensations (whether your heart rate slows or you feel the need to get up and dance) that arise as you listen.

“We can all do that, even when we feel very isolated or sad,” he says. “We can take control; music can empower us to make us feel differently.”

Here are some of the tips from the report:

Explore the technology that allows you to listen to music on various devices, such as your phone or television. Try music apps like Spotify or Pandora, which suggest new music that you may enjoy based on algorithms that identify music similar to your current selections.

Enjoy listening to familiar music that comforts you and brings back positive memories and associations.

If you are sad, try listening to or creating music to improve your mood or ease feelings of depression.

Dance, sing or move to the beat of the music . These activities not only provide physical exercise, but they also relieve stress and create social connections — and they are fun ways to stimulate your brain.

Although listening to music you know and enjoy tends to cause the strongest brain response and dopamine release, try listening to new music. Unfamiliar melodies can stimulate your brain and provide a new source of pleasure as you get used to hearing them.

Make music yourself! Making music includes singing and playing an instrument. Learning to play a musical instrument can offer a sense of mastery and self-esteem, and increase brain activity. Singing may be the easiest way to start.