Music and Mental Health

Music can play a valuable role in recovery from mental illness. It can stimulate emotional and aesthetic responses, develop creative, technical, social and vocational skills, improve expression, communication, confidence and self-esteem, and facilitate positive changes in behaviour and wellbeing.

Our innovative approach draws on clinical therapeutic techniques and music industry practice using creative collaboration and culturally relevant music activities and genres to engage clients.

We aim to have a positive impact on health and wellbeing through reducing symptoms and relapse rates and creating new life opportunities.

We are also recognised for our pioneering work around improving physical health outcomes through using music as a conduit to engagement in sport, wellbeing, including smoking cessation, and pro-social activities.

Our award-winning programme also includes regular concerts, open mic and social events at our in-house venue and at community festivals, conferences and events.

Service Features:

Activities including song writing, composition, production & recording

Artist development including a&r feedback, industry advice, biog, artwork, photos, social media, option to release on in house label

Delivered in professionally-equipped recording studios by specially trained music industry mentors

Concerts and events at mainstream venues and festivals

Regular open mic events

In house volunteer programme

Progression routes to continuing education, work experience and employment

The service was developed in response to concerns from mental health professionals about a lack of services relevant to “hard to reach” patients who may be unresponsive to conventional therapies, non-compliant with medication or experiencing difficulties engaging with other activities or services.

Our intake is through referrals from mental health services. We can also consider self-referrals. Throughout engagement we work closely with multi-disciplinary health and social care teams including nursing staff, occupational therapists, social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists.

About Our Work

We provide music engagement and recovery services in hospitals and the community for young people and adults affected by mental health conditions including depression, anxiety, PTSD, bi polar disorder and psychosis.

