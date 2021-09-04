Murray Keith Wadsworth : “Take charge of your life like you never have”

Take charge of your life like you never have. Become a patient-detective, patient-scientist and strong self-advocate. I truly believe that if I had just accepted the initial treatment recommendations given to me at each step in my two cancer journeys, my outcomes would be much less favorable. It is not that I know more than the doctors, but rather that they see us and guide us per their well-established regimes and standard practices.

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Murray Keith Wadsworth.

Murray Keith Wadsworth was a fit weekend triathlete from Austin, Texas living and working in a historical market town south of London, England. At fifty-seven, a tumor was found on his prostate gland. With his life and lifestyle on the line, Murray set his business aside to focus on being a patient-detective, patient-scientist, a strong self-advocate. Then, as an author, he shared his parallel journeys: balancing an evolving diagnosis and evaluations of treatment options in the U.S. and Europe while embarking on RV road trips between four treatment regimens.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in Southern California, the middle child of three. A true SoCal boy, I loved the outdoors and all that California offered. From an early age, the beach, the hills of Whitter, the San Gabriel Mountains and Disneyland were all my playground. My deepest passions were cycling, hiking and girls that surfed. I married in my latter twenties, and we moved to Texas to start our family.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Walter D. Wintle’s poem “Thinking”, or The Man Who Thinks He Can. With all that Southern California offered me, I grew up independent, confident enough in myself to keep trying new things. Sometimes lonely, often alone, I needed something to hang on to, a mantra to guide me. I first read this poem as an assignment in a high school economics course, in the book Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill. I quickly memorized it, and it has been my compass and rudder ever since. It remains critical to me as I seek to be free of prostate and melanoma cancers. My favorite lines are “If you think you are beaten, you are. If you dare not, you don’t. If you think you’re outclassed, you are. But sooner or later, the person who wins is the one who thinks he can.”

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

I began annual health screenings in my late thirties following an unexpected divorce, finding myself with the responsibilities of sole parent and provider for my two children. At age forty-seven, a seemingly routine screening for prostate health presented a frightening cancer scare. That turned out to be false; or so we thought. At fifty-seven, a far more thorough rectal exam by a British urologist revealed the presence of a small tumor on the backside of my prostate gland. It turned out, this had been missed back home in Austin, Texas for too many years. I returned to Austin for a biopsy that confirmed cancer. My long-established urologist offered me an appointment for surgery, a radical prostatectomy the following week. Confused, uncertain, afraid and alone, I followed my instinct to say no and returned to England for a more thorough risk assessment and to evaluate treatment options that were not yet available in the U.S.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part for me was that my wonderful life and lifestyle could end, sooner than I had ever imagined. Several doctors gave me ten years. I refused to be beaten and set out to win. Once again Walter Wintle’s poem rang true with me.

How did you react in the short term?

Immediately I began shutting down my business in England and embarked on educating myself in the diagnosis and treatment of this disease. I found myself becoming a patient-detective, patient-scientist and strong self-advocate.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

My primary coping mechanisms were and are extensive patient research, daily cross-training activities and considerable time outdoors. I have come to learn there is no absolute proof of a cure and that cancer is a life-long journey. Following my first of four prostate cancer treatments, the first being the very surgery I tried to avoid, I embarked on a new outdoor adventure in an RV. After extensive back surgery for melanoma cancer three years later, I further committed to my nomadic RV lifestyle. This is my sixth year as a ‘full-timer,’ and I am maximizing my love of the outdoors every day.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I am most grateful for Carol Wyatt, a British breast cancer specialist I met on a ski trip in Switzerland with the Ski Club of Great Britain — part of their “Peak Experience” program (in other words, for over-fifties!). That holiday trip was a last-minute decision as a break from my research of the various primary treatment methods I was considering. It was time for me to choose and act. I had brought with me considerable medical reading materials, and on the second night of the group trip, I was off on my own reading in a corner of the chalet’s little bar. Carole stopped by to say hi. This was the start of what was to be many discussions, including deep dives while on long ski lifts. Our friendship extended after the ski trip, and Carol helped me, taught me, how to expand my research to find leading-edge thinking in peer-reviewed technical papers. Carol was so supportive of me that she kindly wrote the foreword to my self-published book Prostate Cancer Sheep or Wolf: Navigating Systemic Misinformation.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

An interesting idea that has taken careful thought. It would seem logical my cancer would not want me to be successful in eradicating it from my body. It might say to me that, as death is inevitable and as my overall cardiovascular health is most excellent and as I have no other health issues, cancer is the path of death I should accept. It might also say that, as there is a possible link between prostate cancer and the HPV virus, perhaps I should have had fewer sexual relationships.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I’ve learned and demonstrated that my academic capabilities are stronger than I thought during my time in college where I was unfocused and wondering. There is no question that my self-directed research efforts have resulted in a far more favorable outcome with my prostate cancer than if I had accepted and followed the established protocols here in the U.S. My worldview of medicine has changed — I no longer believe the U.S. medical system is the best in the world. My diagnostic consultations, investigative procedures and medical treatments in Europe have taught me that the U.S. is well behind in the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer as well as lagging in overall preventative care and early diagnosis. In Europe, I experienced the benefits of diagnostic techniques such as genomic testing and advanced imaging that were not available in the U.S., and I investigated well-established treatment methods that were also not yet approved in the U.S. In 2018, I had salvage extended pelvic lymph node surgery in Belgium that has resulted in my prostate cancer being undetectable; I could not find a single medical facility in the U.S. willing to attempt this potentially curative procedure.

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

After my first treatment, a prostatectomy, I embarked on my RV journey, carrying with me all my medical records and my mountain of notes and research documents. I was frustrated, angry, that my prostate cancer had been missed for at least several years despite regular screenings, and I was disturbed by all the disparities surrounding this disease. I became compelled to share my experiences with hope of helping men navigate all the misinformation. Thus, I started converting my journal into my book. Following publication in February 2019, I began self-hosting campfire talks and author talks as well as offering my book for free in libraries and coffee shops along my RV travels. I participate in a number of support groups sharing what I have learned and experienced.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

Specific to prostate cancer, we must dispel the misconceptions that this is an old man’s disease and that routine screening has serious risks. Every man should begin screening for this disease in their forties and know that, if caught early, this is a very treatable, curable disease. As I have experienced both prostate and melanoma cancers, I have come to accept cancer as part of the natural order, a part of life we need to accept and even anticipate. I object to the beliefs that cancer reflects poorly upon an individual’s character and behaviors. For many, their cancers cannot be defeated — again within the natural order. We can also successfully fight and defeat cancer, with the first key being very early diagnosis. And to give us the best chance to beat this disease, we need to have a thorough evaluation of our individual being, including diet and mental and physical fitness levels. As patients, no other person has a greater interest in our well-being. We are most responsible for our own health and outcomes.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your “5 Things You Need To Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

1) Accept that cancer is part of the natural order of life, and do not burden yourself with self-doubt and denial. I live a healthy, active lifestyle and yet find myself facing two cancers. It is easy to fall into the rabbit hole of doubt, blame and pity. With each of my two diagnoses, these were my first inclinations — but I quickly reminded myself the person that wins is the person that believes they can.

2) Take charge of your life like you never have. Become a patient-detective, patient-scientist and strong self-advocate. I truly believe that if I had just accepted the initial treatment recommendations given to me at each step in my two cancer journeys, my outcomes would be much less favorable. It is not that I know more than the doctors, but rather that they see us and guide us per their well-established regimes and standard practices.

3) Step up your mental and physical fitness efforts and take a careful look at your diet. I have come to learn too much of even the best foods can interfere with fighting this disease — citing the adage all things in moderation. As I continue to maintain and improve my mental and physical fitness, I am in the best possible (for me) fighting shape.

4) Multiple independent medical opinions are critical to evaluating your cancer threat and treatment options. Through my many consultations on two continents, I came to realize that doctors see us and our cancers through their focused specialties. Individually, we are different, so seek out different specialists.

5) Evaluate your life, lifestyle and mortality. When I was diagnosed with prostate cancer, I was really enjoying my lifestyle and new experiences living and working in England. I asked myself how would I live my life if I knew I had only ten more years. Effectively, this is what I was told, so I shut down my business in England, set aside my desire for more income and began new adventures in my RV exploring the Rocky Mountains. Six years later, I am happy to share that I have no regrets with my decisions and actions and my outlook is for many more great years.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

I would have prostate cancer screenings with imaging as available and common as breast cancer screenings.

