Multi-Talented Performer, DJ, and Broadcaster Alex T, AKA Alex, Shares His Perspective on Dealing with Challenges in His Career

Alex T, better known as his on-air radio name “Alex,” is a young, multi-talented individual who’s shown his skills as a broadcaster, DJ, and performer.

Born in Liverpool, England, Alex has been exhibiting his talent as a broadcaster at a young age. When he was 12-years-old, he worked with national media outlets like the BBC, ITV and CBBC. He was also an actor and TV presenter who hosted behind-the-scenes specials of some of the biggest children’s programs in the United Kingdom like Grange Hill and Raven.

After leaving school, he pursued a career in radio and has worked across stations like KEY103, Radio City, and Greatest Hits Radio as a producer, and Hits Radio as a presenter hosting a national dance show across the UK.

That’s not the only talent up Alex’s sleeve as he is also a keen DJ who’s performed at numerous festivals including Formby Festival in Merseyside and Tramlines Festival in Sheffield.

He also holds interviews backstage at the internationally renowned dance festival Creamfields in Chesire every August where he will be interviewing David Guetta along with other artists this year.

Taking a Break From it All

With all the talents that Alex has, he has to make sure that he doesn’t burn out or have stress take the better of him. This is why once a week, he spends some time to himself where he doesn’t have to worry about everything around him.

“Switching off entirely once a week can do wonders for your mental health, putting your phone down, turning off all electronics, and spending some time to focus on yourself and your well-being. This has been a tough year for us all, and it’s cemented the fact that we need to look after ourselves more than ever,” he said.

Dealing with Creative Burnout

Being a DJ is a demanding career since it needs creativity to be able to put out new music that people will enjoy. Luckily, Alex has realized the value of being lenient about his creative process until he eventually comes to the point where everything is perfect.

“Creativity comes and goes, it won’t magically reappear by forcing it. It’s important to know when to take a step back and breathe for a moment. Equally, it’s also vital to realize when it’s best to move onto something else. I do consider myself a perfectionist so I would often drive my brain to full capacity to make sure everything I’m doing is 100 percent perfect when in reality, I’m leaving an opportunity for error or downfall. There’s nothing wrong with taking some time out to reflect and return at a later date when recharged,” Alex said.

Learn more about Alex by visiting his website, www.alex.tl. Or check out his Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter accounts.