Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Multi-Talented Performer, DJ, and Broadcaster Alex T, AKA Alex, Shares His Perspective on Dealing with Challenges in His Career

Alex T, better known as his on-air radio name “Alex,” is a young, multi-talented individual who’s shown his skills as a broadcaster, DJ, and performer.  Born in Liverpool, England, Alex has been exhibiting his talent as a broadcaster at a young age. When he was 12-years-old, he worked with national media outlets like the BBC, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Alex T, better known as his on-air radio name “Alex,” is a young, multi-talented individual who’s shown his skills as a broadcaster, DJ, and performer. 

Born in Liverpool, England, Alex has been exhibiting his talent as a broadcaster at a young age. When he was 12-years-old, he worked with national media outlets like the BBC, ITV and CBBC. He was also an actor and TV presenter who hosted behind-the-scenes specials of some of the biggest children’s programs in the United Kingdom like Grange Hill and Raven.

After leaving school, he pursued a career in radio and has worked across stations like KEY103, Radio City, and Greatest Hits Radio as a producer, and Hits Radio as a presenter hosting a national dance show across the UK.

That’s not the only talent up Alex’s sleeve as he is also a keen DJ who’s performed at numerous festivals including Formby Festival in Merseyside and Tramlines Festival in Sheffield. 

He also holds interviews backstage at the internationally renowned dance festival Creamfields in Chesire every August where he will be interviewing David Guetta along with other artists this year.

Taking a Break From it All 

With all the talents that Alex has, he has to make sure that he doesn’t burn out or have stress take the better of him. This is why once a week, he spends some time to himself where he doesn’t have to worry about everything around him. 

“Switching off entirely once a week can do wonders for your mental health, putting your phone down, turning off all electronics, and spending some time to focus on yourself and your well-being. This has been a tough year for us all, and it’s cemented the fact that we need to look after ourselves more than ever,” he said. 

Dealing with Creative Burnout 

Being a DJ is a demanding career since it needs creativity to be able to put out new music that people will enjoy. Luckily, Alex has realized the value of being lenient about his creative process until he eventually comes to the point where everything is perfect. 

“Creativity comes and goes, it won’t magically reappear by forcing it. It’s important to know when to take a step back and breathe for a moment. Equally, it’s also vital to realize when it’s best to move onto something else. I do consider myself a perfectionist so I would often drive my brain to full capacity to make sure everything I’m doing is 100 percent perfect when in reality, I’m leaving an opportunity for error or downfall. There’s nothing wrong with taking some time out to reflect and return at a later date when recharged,” Alex said. 

Learn more about Alex by visiting his website, www.alex.tl. Or check out his Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter accounts.

    Sarah Walker, Freelance Journalist at University of Central Florida

    Sarah is a freelance Journalist with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from The University of Central Florida

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Darey: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take”

    by Karina Michel Feld
    Community//

    “5 Things You Should Do To Become a Thought Leader In Your Industry”, With Sujit Kundu CEO of S.K.A.M. Artist

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson Rocking the Boat of Sports Journalism

    by Dave Devloper

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.