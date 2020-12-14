Multi-Talented Artist Olyria Roy is Driven to Inspire Women Through Her Work

1. Olyria, thank you for joining us today for this brief interview. Please tell us a little about yourself for the sake of our readers.

Thank you for having me! I have done many things in my life thus far, and I have somewhat of a unique experience. Right now, I am a model, singer, and social media figure. I have over 2.5 million followers across multiple social media platforms which enables me to share my work with millions of people around the world in hopes of inspiring them. I was born in St. Petersburg, Russia into a family of seven children. Most people would not know this from simply looking at my social media accounts, but I didn’t begin as a model or entertainer. In fact, I was originally planning on pursuing a business career for an international firm prior to achieving two master’s degrees, learning 5 languages, and interning in many prominent positions across the world. I made a very difficult decision to pursue my dream of becoming a singer and model, and through a great deal of effort and consistency, my career has blossomed as well as I could have imagined. In many ways, I am still running a business, but it’s completely my own.

2. What motivated you to take a leap of faith into the entertainment industry when you had a high-salary, stable business career in your fingertips?

Deep down, I have always had an entrepreneurial way of thinking for as long as I can remember. I acquired this mindset from watching my mother pursue and thrive in multiple entrepreneurial ventures over the years. She has always been an incredible inspiration to me, and watching her combine

different types of business skill sets taught me so much. She was involved in real estate, a small confections shop, a number of clothing boutiques, and even in the exportation of vodka to Europe. She eventually found her greatest success selling educational textbooks and supplies. When I realized I still had a burning desire to pursue modeling and singing- even after achieving success in my business aspirations, I decided to be brave and chase my dreams as my mother has always done. She was a tremendous source of inspiration to me in my youth, and has become an even greater one as I have pursued my own business interests as an adult.

3. It’s clear that you’ve found substantial success in the entertainment industry. If you will, please share the biggest obstacle you’ve faced on your journey thus far.

Despite the increasing acceptance of all things curvy, actually being voluptuous in the modeling world still carries with it a bit of a stigma. Producers still believe that people do not want to see a non-skinny body on the screen, but this is their loss. This gives us curvy women the opportunity to monetize ourselves better to a select audience. People are passionate and eager to see us, to know more about us, and we have a number of tremendous opportunities to earn our own incomes and to keep those earnings for ourselves. Furthermore, when you work on the internet, you can often come across extremely aggressive and rude people. Out in the real world, folks are far less likely to say you’re too fat, too busty, or too ugly- but the sad truth is that online, this type of harassment is very common. At the present time, only extreme cases of harassing and harmful behavior can be punished by law, so in the meantime, what can we do? Block them, report them to the administrators of the platforms they are using, and try our best not to let their negative opinions or hurtful words bother us in any way. For me and many others, this is very difficult to adjust to.

4. What do you want to be known for, and what legacy do you want to leave for future generations?

I want to be remembered as a person who inspires people to become the best version of themselves, to not be afraid of difficulties, and to not be afraid to change everything in their lives to pursue their dreams. I gave up a secure diplomatic and transnational business career to pursue my own dream, and I have never once regretted that decision. I want my work, both in music and modeling, to inspire people across the world and show them that anything is possible through consistent dedication and passion for your aspirations.

5. Olyria, thank you so much for joining us today. Where can readers keep up with you online?

Thank you again for having me! Readers can follow me on my Instagram.