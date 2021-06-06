Mukesh Modi: “You learn a lot, but most important thing to learn creativity”

I believe in one thing — if any human being can do anything, I can do it too, and I would say anyone can do it with dedication and hard work.

As a part of our series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became A Filmmaker”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Mukesh Modi.

Modi’s passion is to give back, globally, through film and service. Prior to “The Elevator,” he also directed and wrote the documentary called “THE VISION” to inspire a sense of community.

“Even if you can help just one person, and the person who gets help will help others, this will create a ‘CHAIN OF HELP’ and the whole world will become helpful to each other,” says Modi.

Modi has been giving back with the gift of sight by providing free medical care to those with glaucoma and other ailments. Each year for the last nine years, he sponsored a free medical camp and cataract surgery in India (Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan). He flies there and meets the beneficiary patients personally. He also donates garments to charity in USA and other countries.

The next step in his journey is to open a school and provide children with free education. Helping students to unfold their immeasurable capabilities will bring benefits for generation to come, in making dreams come true.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I was born and raised in India. I grew up in a middle-class family in Mumbai. I completed my Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce and a Diploma in Textile.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I always liked a glamorous life, so I decided to go into the film industry or fashion business. I joined dance class to learn dance, as in India (Bollywood) dancing and singing are as important as acting. As I am from a middle-class family and didn’t have enough money nor connections to get into the film industry, I went into the fashion industry. However, in the back of my mind, I always wanted to get into film industry. This is the best industry to give a message to a mass audience.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your filmmaking career?

While we were shooting our movie, “THE ELEVATOR,” Eric Roberts and my co-director Jack Cook both got stuck in “THE ELEVATOR.”

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The most important person I have learned from was from my father. I have learned as he always used to say, “if you want heaven you will have to die, if another person will die you can’t go to heaven.” This means that if you want to get something, you will have to work for it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I would like to share an incident that happened to me and changed my life. I was like around 19 or 20 years old. One day I saw 3 deaths.

One was my friend who was 24/25 years old who died in train accident.

Another person who in his late 40s who died by falling down from the building where he was working.

Another person was like 60 years old or older who just passed away while sitting on the bench in the park.

All of these happened on the same day, which made me realize that there is no certainty in the life. Since then, I have realized that life is too short and anything can happen anytime. Why hold onto fear? Whatever you want to do, go do it. If you combine what I have learned from my father and with this incident, there is no reason for me to stop what I want to do.

I am very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

The most important reason: you can give any message you want give to people thru film and television

2nd Reason: If you have any desire which you could not fulfill, with film and television, you can literally live your desired life.

3rd Reason: You learn a lot, but most important thing to learn creativity. Can make lots of money too.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

At this moment I am working on the upcoming Block Buster film “THE ELEVATOR,” which is based on True events.

It’s a family drama movie. At the same time, I am working on another movie, which will be an adult comedy.

Which aspect of your work makes you most proud? Can you explain or give a story?

I believe in one thing — if any human being can do anything, I can do it too, and I would say anyone can do it with dedication and hard work.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Do not trust anyone. Please do your homework. Please check the background of the people you work with. Please give any one small project or give them a trial work and see how they do it, before giving them a big project. Always hire a lawyer to sign any contracts and agreements.

When you create a film, which stakeholders have the greatest impact on the artistic and cinematic choices you make? Is it the viewers, the critics, the financiers, or your own personal artistic vision? Can you share a story with us or give an example about what you mean?

It’s always a viewer as I would like to give a message to audience. This is another platform to give a message or educate an audience.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I always believe in education, not the education you get in school or college. I mean that people should have knowledge. I would rather teach people how to catch a fish, rather than give them a free fish.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

There are many

Politician: Mr. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India and a true patriotic. In my entire life I have not seen a true leader like him. I would like to see him one day as a world leader.

Businessman: Warren Buffet, even though he is one of the richest people, he still lives simple life.

Sportsman: Michael Jordon

All above names are the inspiration to us, if they can do it anyone else can do it!

