Ms. Betty of Natural Bunch: “Making a positive impact in our environment or society is an investment”

In my opinion a hero is someone who gives selflessly, unlike the traditional superhero fictional character, a hero to me is the person oftentimes overlooked, stands behind the scenes, and may not necessarily want any acknowledgement for their good deed or service. The smallest act of kindness, or the smallest gestures could change someone’s day, month, or life unbeknownst to that “hero”

As As part of my series about people who stepped up to make a difference during the COVID19 Pandemic, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ms. Betty — A native New Yorker, with her Caribbean roots at heart, a mother of two amazing children, and daughter of loving parents whom she acquired her entrepreneurial determination and mindset. Ms. Betty has worked with multiple non-profit organizations to advocate for children with disabilities & their families to receive best services for long term success. With the entrepreneurial spirit inherited Ms. Betty explored the idea of starting her own business at the age of 23yrs in 2003. As a single mom, Ms. Betty experienced first-hand the crucial need for a safe, quality, loving, and caring child care environment for her child. Brainy Bunch Day Care #1 was started with the community needs in mind.

Brainy Bunch Day Dare became a successful home based child care center, , . Brainy Bunch Day Care although a small business, was a vital resource in the predominately African- American and Hispanic, low-income community it serves; a community stricken by violence, and lack of resources, with much community support and encouragement Ms. Betty opened 2 additional centers to add more value, Ms. Betty became an asset to that community and continued to serve all its early childhood and preschool parents needs until March 2020.

As she struggled with her own daughter’s hair care options, during Betty’s time in her centers, she also noticed many parents struggling to manage their children’s hair, especially the multicultural children. Her love for kids and her knowledge of their needs led her to start a children’s hair care line called Natural Bunch kids. Natural Bunch Kids, a holistic brand who believes in the mind, body & spirit connection for optimal wellness, provides a solution to increased moisture retention and promotes healthy hair growth by nourishing the scalp with natural ingredients. Ms. Betty has incorporated her expertise of the preschool classroom into the Natural Bunch Kids brand, to include the children into the buying process. , an all inclusive line empowering the Kinky, Coily, Curly, Loc’d hair child to love themselves and to celebrate their textured hair unapologetically.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how and where you grew up?

A mover and shaker, a true New Yorker, I grew up in the city that never sleeps, where the billboards lights are always on, and the entertainment is in abundance. It can be a tough place for little kids, but only the strong survive and big dreams are created. Everywhere you turned you could find an adventure, from the amazing subways, to Broadways shows, and to the infamous historic Astroland Park in Coney Island, with stretched boardwalks and sandy beaches, you couldn’t ask for anything more. I was submerged in the richness of the melting pot of a 1000 cultures. This rich diversity for a foodie connoisseur, is heaven. Growing up in New York will make you a very savvy and a socially perceptive individual, I’d also say that growing up in New York makes you truly a resourceful and resilient person.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I was fortunate to be introduced to a must read “Caste” The Origins of Our Discontents written by Isabel Wilkerson. This amazing, thought provoking truth brings me to clear realizations a lot needs to be addressed regarding racism & prejudice. History repeats itself, the systems and the treatment of American blacks hasn’t changed much. As a parent to African American children the fight for change continues for them and hopefully one day bare witness to these “systems” being dismantled for a better future. Change can and is possible but we must identify the current systems are broken.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

My now favorite life lesson Quote “It’s not about how hard you can hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward “ ~Rocky Balboa~. You never know how strong you are, until you have no choice but to be. I have experienced some difficult challenges in recent years that have hit me from all directions. Hits for many, have either lost it all or found no value in being here with us. Adversities are life lessons to learn from and grow from to reach your higher-self , your true self and so I am thankful and I am grateful for all my hits.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. You are currently leading a social impact organization that has stepped up during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

Although Natural Bunch Kids is a children’s beauty brand, we felt the need to help kids stay safe. We took action by launching a COVID health travel kit, I AM PROTECTED. The COVID-19 pandemic is having a profound impact on families and children. Natural Bunch Kids takes children’s health very seriously from the inside out. Natural Bunch Kids decided to make an even more impact by partnering up with local hospitals to donate our non-medical grade breathable, washable cloth face masks in sizes for kids under our I AM Protect-Aid Kit, a Buy One, Give One program. We are trying to address the importance for age appropriate children to also wear their mask as it is found to minimize the spread of the virus

In your opinion, what does it mean to be a hero?

In my opinion a hero is someone who gives selflessly, unlike the traditional superhero fictional character, a hero to me is the person oftentimes overlooked, stands behind the scenes, and may not necessarily want any acknowledgement for their good deed or service. The smallest act of kindness, or the smallest gestures could change someone’s day, month, or life unbeknownst to that “hero”

In your opinion or experience, what are “5 characteristics of a hero? Please share a story or example for each.

In my opinion the characteristics that describe a hero which someone possesses would be bravery, courage, helpful, selfless, and ready to self-sacrifice. In my country of Port-au-Prince Haiti, many Haitian Americans residing in the US will travel to the island with bravery, courage, selflessness, willing to self-sacrifice to merely help many communities in need , knowing the potential risks. I witnessed this act of heroism in the 2010 Haiti 7.0 earthquake catastrophe. The out pour of support from complete strangers going into action to a foreign land, with the sheer need to help their fellow human beings was amazing to see, these heroic acts are acts that can not be bought; it is a tug from from within.

If heroism is rooted in doing something difficult, scary, or even self-sacrificing, what do you think drives some people — ordinary people — to become heroes?

I believe we are all born with empathy and instinctual heroism characteristics, which are needed to be compelled to self-sacrifice, do something difficult, or scary for complete strangers. In instances where self-sacrificing or scary actions are not warranted, an ordinary person with ethical values and morals, feels fulfilled with a sense of purpose performing “heroic” deeds or services in more ways than one.

What was the specific catalyst for you or your organization to take heroic action? At what point did you personally decide that heroic action needed to be taken?

Once additional information was made public regarding COVID-19 effects on children, Natural Bunch Kids began to take notice. As more and more children began showing signs from the virus, it became heartbreaking to see, I wanted to do something , I knew we had to take action even on the smallest scale our efforts would encourage others.

Who are your heroes, or who do you see as heroes today?

My heroes first and foremost are my parents. They have laid a foundation that continues to allow me to show up in this world as the best reflection of them both. Today’s heroes for me are the ones who unapologetically stand in their truths, the ones who continuously show empathy and give to those in need and to the others who tirelessly fight for injustice and inequality.

Let’s talk a bit about what is happening in the world today. What specifically frightened or frightens you most about the pandemic?

The pandemic has definitely heightened many anxieties for me, having loved ones with preexisting conditions has been pretty frightening but I remain strong and faithful. We all will come through these uncertain times.

Despite that, what gives you hope for the future? Can you explain?

What gives me hope for the new future is knowing that despite the horrific effects brought on by this pandemic, many advancements will come forth to benefit generations to come. Specially in medicine, our healthcare as well as the advancements and innovations with technology.

What has inspired you the most about the behavior of people during the pandemic, and what behaviors do you find most disappointing?

One of the behaviors of the people that inspired me during this pandemic has been the outpour of encouragement for our front line workers. One of the most disappointing behaviors during this crisis has been to watch many downplay the importance of wearing their masks which protects themselves and loved ones, especially the elderly.

Has this crisis caused you to reassess your view of the world or of society? We would love to hear what you mean.

I have definitely taken a step back to reassess our new world. We are now aware more than ever as a collective of not only our health, but the health of everyone around us, health is truly wealth.

What permanent societal changes would you like to see come out of this crisis?

Permanent social change for me would be the understanding that we as a society are in this together, young, old, rich, poor, black, white, male, female, heterosexual, and non heterosexsual, more empathy, and compasion is needed, this crisis does not discriminate so why should we.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Making a positive impact in our environment or society is an investment. I would tell young people such actions help them to live fulfilled, the more positive output the more positive input will be experienced in their lives.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My forever movement is one that would bring more awareness to our children the power that lies within. Encouraging them to tap in daily with self, and normalizing sitting in meditation. To keep their imagination alive, to dream big and believe all is possible.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

It would be a dream to sit and have a private lunch with former first lady Michelle Obama and 50Cent . Michelle Obama affirms that black & brown women can achieve great heights at the forefront and in behind the scenes. With every great man stands besides him an even greater woman. 50Cent an original New Yorker sets the example that it doesn’t matter where you from change is possible, if given an opportunity, be determined and build your empire.

How can our readers follow you online?

Readers can follow us @naturalbunchkidshaircare and visit our website: https://www.naturalbunchkids.com/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!