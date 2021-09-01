Mrs. Texas International Michelle Berndt: “Focus on the HOW not the WHY”

Focus on the HOW not the WHY. You may never know why you were diagnosed with cancer. Instead focus on ‘How am I going to use this experience to change my life and those around me?”

Cancer is a horrible and terrifying disease. Yet millions of people have beaten the odds and beat cancer. Authority Magazine started a new series called “I Survived Cancer and Here Is How I Did It”. In this interview series, we are talking to cancer survivors to share their stories, in order to offer hope and provide strength to people who are being impacted by cancer today. As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Berndt.

Michelle Berndt of Texas is a 4th generation breast cancer survivor. Michelle and her mother Connie survived this disease two years apart after losing their grandmother and great grandmother to the same disease. Although the cancer is gone, her family carries the BRCA 2 gene so the fight will always continue until a cure is found. Michelle went on to become Mrs Texas International and the VP of Strategic Development at OneShare Health.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! We really appreciate the courage it takes to publicly share your story. Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Iowa on a farm and went to college there as well. After college I met my husband and we moved to Texas ten years ago.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Everyone has obstacles in life and points where they want to give up. Those moments don’t define you, instead they prepare you for the glory ahead. There is a light at the end of the tunnel, keep pushing and don’t stop.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about surviving cancer. Do you feel comfortable sharing with us the story surrounding how you found out that you had cancer?

My story starts off very similar to the actress, Angelina Jolie. After watching my great grandmother, grandmother and mom go through breast cancer, I took every measure to be proactive. I was tested for the BRCA 2 gene which came back positive, so we scheduled a preventive bilateral mastectomy for February 2012. This was a major decision as a female but one thing I was certain of, is I didn’t want that horrible disease. The Christmas before my scheduled surgery I was showering and felt a lump on my left breast. Everyone thought I had the presurgery jitters, but I knew something was wrong. In hindsight, following my gut reaction saved my life. Not only did it end up being late stage 2, but it was invasive and starting to spread.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

When I was diagnosed, the first two things that crossed my mind were 1. Am I going to die? and 2. Will I lose my hair? I remember at one point in my journey, I had no hair, no breasts and no ovaries and I told my husband ‘I don’t feel like a woman anymore’ and then I asked him ‘How are you still attracted to me?’ Society has made image an unrealistic priority and during that time I forgot that God made me just how he wanted. This is when I realized for the first time what true inner beauty was all about. My husband found my faith, strength, and confidence far more attractive than anything I was worried about regarding my body.

How did you react in the short term?

I am 100% certain that my faith and positive mindset got me through cancer. Don’t get me wrong, my doctors were amazing, and I owe them my life, but they weren’t with me 24/7. When you leave the doctor’s office, your attitude is the only thing you can control, and I chose to FIGHT and be HAPPY. I was a wife and mother and of two small children, I did what I had to do for them!

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use? What did you do to cope physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually?

I had a lumpectomy, bilateral mastectomy, chemo, radiation, and a hysterectomy within one year. Therefore, I never truly dealt with my emotions until it was all over. That is not healthy, and I realize now ‘It’s okay not to be okay as long as you don’t stay that way.’ For me, sharing my story is very therapeutic. Sometimes when I speak to someone going through cancer I cry too because the emotions and journey I experienced are real. I want to be the voice and strength for those who are voiceless.

Is there a particular person you are grateful towards who helped you learn to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

Meet Stephen, my husband, caregiver, and best friend. People don’t understand when someone is diagnosed with cancer, the caregiver goes through just as much. He took over the house, taking care of the children, watched over me while trying his hardest to make sure a little bit of ‘normal’ still existed.

In my own cancer struggle, I sometimes used the idea of embodiment to help me cope. Let’s take a minute to look at cancer from an embodiment perspective. If your cancer had a message for you, what do you think it would want or say?

‘I’m stronger and you cannot beat me. Just give up!’ This is what all challenges in life are telling you. I believe this is the crossroads where you sit on the bench or step up to the plate. Our bodies are capable of far more than you think but it all starts with your mindset and heart believing this first.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? How has cancer shaped your worldview? What has it taught you that you might never have considered before? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I always say there are two lives when you go through cancer. The first your parents gave you and the second God gave you. I can tell you the second life is way better than the first! Cancer changed my outlook on personal priorities and made me question my purpose on this earth. Can each of us say that we know our purpose and are truly fulfilling it?

How have you used your experience to bring goodness to the world?

In 2013, after I beat cancer and was considered a survivor, I ran for Mrs Texas International and won wearing a wig! I did this for the opportunity to share my story nationwide but also to prove to women that our circumstances do not define us. I had more scars on the stage than anyone and was proud to tell people ‘check out my battle wounds’.

What are a few of the biggest misconceptions and myths out there about fighting cancer that you would like to dispel?

Nothing or no one can truly prepare you for cancer. It’s important to remember that everyone’s journey is completely different so stay off the internet and don’t believe every story you hear. My best advice is to take it one day at a time and don’t be afraid to ask for help. People want to be there for you!

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give to others who have recently been diagnosed with cancer? What are your 5 Things You Need to Beat Cancer? Please share a story or example for each.

It all starts with a positive mindset! Only you can control your attitude daily. You cannot rush this process. Put one foot in front of the other and take it one day at a time. It’s okay to not be okay as long as you don’t stay there! Have your moment and then pick up the pieces. Focus on the HOW not the WHY. You may never know why you were diagnosed with cancer. Instead focus on ‘How am I going to use this experience to change my life and those around me?” You too have a light at the end of the tunnel. Keep fighting and never stop. You’re almost there!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be?

Embrace your body and love on yourself! No one knows your body better than you. Follow your gut if something doesn’t feel right physically, emotionally, or mentally and speak up. God gave you a voice so use it to do GOOD in the world, not create more hate.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Angelina Jolie — her story is identical to mine in the beginning and honestly her strength to have a bilateral mastectomy encouraged me to do the same. I think it’s complete bravery for celebrities to speak up and share a weakness or private moment in their life such as this. I would love to share a cup of coffee and talk about our journey of finding out we had the BRCA gene and making the decision to remove both breasts.

