Mr. President, I Ask For Mercy! Asking That He Lives, So Their Legacy Can Be Restored! #BrandonBernard #

Doing What We Do Best When Seeking Divine Intervention For Grace and Mercy! #SaveBrandonBernard #BrandonBernard

During this time, and at this hour, there is nothing else I can do, but pray, and ask you for mercy. Knowing that you service a greater purpose, knowing that you serve a higher power-serving the Divine, in knowing that one day, we all will be judged for what we did and didn’t do. Knowing Mr. President, that each and every one of us will have our time, when we will be judged before the highest of all courts. The Heavenly courts, where the final verdict will be given. I ask you Mr. PresidentPRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, to show mercy (and to give mercy) to the life of Brandon Bernard. There is nothing else myself and others can do, but to reach out to you, and pray. And so, I surrender grace and mercy to the Heavens; asking the Most High to work through you and to speak through your heart. I ask for grace, coming to you humbly to plead for the life of Brandon Bernard. He can serve JUSTICE, by reviving and inspiring life, within other youth. I leave you with these heart felt words. Blessings and love to you, President Donald J. Trump!

Sincerely,

Lauren K. Clark

https://www.4029tv.com/article/president-trump-calls-on-country-to-pray-as-coronavirus-spreads/31631546; Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PivWY9wn5ps

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

