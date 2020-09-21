The COVID-19 pandemic took us all by surprise. it was something no one could predict, and it affected businesses all over the world. Some of them even stopped working completely, while others made a break and adapted their work to the current situation. As the global pandemic will be there for a while, we need to learn how to function as normally as possible. This means businesses need to find a safe and healthy way to make their plans come true, without affecting the health of their employees and partners. So, if you were planning to move your business before the global pandemic started – don’t give up on your plans now. Even though it seems difficult, it’s actually possible to plan a commercial relocation with ease. Here are some tips on moving your business in the wake of the global pandemic – quickly and safely.

Should you move your business during a pandemic?

Well, this depends on the urgency of your move. If that’s something you simply can’t delay, you should go for it, with all the measures of precautions. Is it possible to move business at the moment? Absolutely! Moving companies continued working almost in the same manner as before. However, there are additional measures of protection that need to be accepted by both the moving company and their clients. Therefore, don’t be afraid. If you do everything right and protect as much as possible, the move will be smooth and safe.

Figure 1Your office should be equipped with sanitizers, gloves and masks when moving your business in the wake of the global pandemic.

The cost

Most of the business owners worry about the financial side of commercial relocation. There’s a good reason for it, since many businesses are not making as much money as before and maybe some moving raised the rates because of this specific situation. However, you should plan your moving budget carefully, and find out more about the ways to minimize the cost of moving your business in the wake of the pandemic.

Finding the right help

Another point where business owners feel insecure when relocating during a pandemic is how to pick the right moving company. Apart from the regular characteristics of a reliable company, you should also check their additional measures of protection when performing moves during the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety measures should include:

disinfecting equipment and vehicles

regular temperature tests

checking if both clients and employees are sick on the day of the move

social distance and hand/face protection

Talk to your employees and keep everybody protected

Moving business usually includes more people. That’s why you need to talk to your employees and set some ground rules about this move. This can include a couple of things. For example, if you’re running a big company, assign a moving leader to coordinate the move and help you. Also, everybody can declutter and disinfect their offices/desks, and save you a lot of time. Also, informing you of any symptoms while at work and before the moving day is a must. One of the things that can help you in this situation is to learn how to lead your team remotely during a pandemic. This will make everything a lot safer and easier for everybody.

Take a virtual tour of the new office space

As walking around and visiting enclosed spaces should be reduced to the minimum, consider taking virtual tours of the potential new office space/building. Check with the owners or your real estate agent if that’s possible, and make this move even safer. Also, you can ask for a virtual survey of our office space and get an estimate without a moving representative coming to the offices.

Remember: Comparing old and new office space is very useful when moving your business. It allows you to plan where furniture pieces will go, so you can move in much faster. Each item will immediately be put in the right place, so the move-in process can be a lot shorter.

Pack safely

When it comes to packing your items, there are several ways you can make moving your business in the wake of the global pandemic a lot safer. Here are the most important tips:

remove the clutter – reduce the risk of contaminating the boxes by decluttering your office space in detail.

go digital – digitalizing most of the documents will make the packing easier, safer, and less expensive.

use new cardboard boxes, instead of already used ones.

disinfect the items before you put them in a box.

do the packing at least one or two days before the moving day. The coronavirus can survive on cardboard for 24 hours, so make sure your boxes are packed a couple of days before the big day.

Figure 2 Disinfect all the items before putting them into boxes, and then seal the boxes properly.

Check the moving details a day before the move

With the current situation of COVID-19 affecting businesses, it’s good to stay in touch with your moving company until the big day comes. We recommend contacting them a day before and confirming the details of your move.

Figure 3 Stay informed about all the pandemic-related news and restrictions, so you can move your business without any problems or delays.

Take care of yourself

We understand that moving your business in the wake of a global pandemic can be stressful and hectic. However, you shouldn’t forget about taking care of yourself during this process. You shouldn’t underestimate the importance of sleep during a pandemic, as well as eating healthy and staying active.

Stay informed

When relocating your home or office during a pandemic, be sure to stay informed about all the current events related to the disease. Depending on your location, follow the local news, coronavirus-related websites, and be informed on potential restrictions and other changes that might happen. This will help you avoid unpleasant surprises, delays, etc. and relocate your business as you’ve planned.