Moving Forward with Covid-19 with FEEVR and XLABS Co-founder Todd Dunphy

X.labs is a leading technology company in the area of public safety. The CEO and Founder of X.Labs is Barry Oberholzer. Todd Dunphy became the first investor, Co-Founder, and Chief Operating Officer. The two came up with the products together, but Barry Oberholzer had started the company in 2018 and started doing research and development based on a simple concept of modernizing public safety.

They currently have two artificial intelligence products, Feevr and Sword. There is intelligence written in the code of these products that allows the machine to think and learn.

Feevr can read someone’s temperature from a distance. What you are effectively doing is reading their skin temperature. You are not reading their core body temperature because that can only be determined by taking a temperature orally with a thermometer. Measuring with a thermometer is the most accurate way to determine core body temperature.

Feevr reads skin temperature. The closest measurement you can get on the skin that is close to your core temperature is on your inner eyelid and forehead. What X.Labs has done through Feevr is created a detection system that uses the camera to be able to put a target right on the forehead and inner eyelid to measure that temperature. That is the artificial intelligence/software that is built into Feevr.

In skin temperature reading, the environment you are in plays a very big role. If you are in a room that is 55 degrees or 90 degrees, that is the ambient temperature or the temperature around you, which is different than your temperature. Feevr uses facial detection because if you don’t detect the temperature on the person’s face, then you are really gathering measurements from the whole room and not from the person.

Feevr, as well other products, including the little temperature guns that are wiped across the forehead or are pointed at the forehead, are measuring skin temperature. There is a correlation between your skin temperature and your core body temperature. Effectively if you have a 92.9 skin temperature, that actually correlates to a 98.6 core temperature. The only way your skin actually gets close to your core body temperature is if you are actually sick. The more your body heats up, then the more your skin heats up. But when you go up to 98.4 your core temperature is actually 100.7.

Feevr, and temperature guns are actually reading skin temperature, but some of these products convert the skin temperature into the correlating core body temperature. Feevr does this through the use of a button to automatically convert the skin temperature reading to the correlating core body temperature. It is an automatic conversion.

X.Lab’s Sword product is a mobile weapon detection system that is affordable, safe, and non invasive. Sword can be used to secure schools, concert venues, airports, work environments, and much more.

The X.Labs company website is xlabs.tech. For further details about their products, you can also visit fever.tech and sword.technology.

How did you get started with Feevr?

We launched Sword at the Consumer Electronics Show in Nevada this year. We were working on having it ready to start getting tested and shipped to clients for the first beta testing in April and May. The first version of Sword which we launched in 2019 was a research and development project. No one bought it. We had an iPhone with a cage around it and we had a special thermal camera in it, and the thermal camera was scanning you to see to see the colder objects in your pocket.

Your body has a temperature and objects you carry usually have a different temperature. If we found a colder object in your pocket, or in your jacket or wherever, and then we used the other camera on the iPhone, like a regular camera, to do what’s called object detection. It creates an outline of a gun and so we could figure out if it was a phone or a gun or something else. We did that by seeing the difference between the temperature between the object and your body and then we used AI to figure if it was a weapon. We build this whole thermal system and it was really cool, but what happened was during testing we found if you carried a weapon on you for a period of time, it started to warm up. Basically, the product didn’t work the way we wanted. We spent a lot of money and spent a lot of time on thermal apps and cameras and detection and all this stuff.

Then one of our clients called us in March and said: Hey, I was at your launch event last year. Is there any way you guys can re-engineer your product from last year and make it for just temperature scanning? Use a similar thermal camera, used your app, but instead of detecting an object, detect a face because I have businesses and employees I need to bring back and I can’t use the temperature guns anymore. They’re not safe. They’re very ineffective. They don’t create a good culture for me, and they violate social distancing rules. What do you guys think? The idea came from a customer idea and for us it was like, whoa, we could easily pivot and make that product because we were already ready to go. We already had the app.

We already had so many parts of it done. That was around March 7, 2020, and we went to work for two weeks and then we started delivering the product on March 27, 2020.

We would not have been able to do it if we had not done the work before for a year on thermal. Thermal is not just a thing you get into if you don’t know what you’re doing.

Where do you see it going?

For us, it is a natural progression. If you were to ask anyone what the top five issues in the world were five months ago, mass shooting would have probably come up quite a bit. Now, you do not hear anything about mass shootings, primarily because people are not gathering in mass. In just the blink of an eye, it’s a different world now.

Where Sword comes into play, I think of it as a hardware upgrade to Feevr. Feevr is a smaller unit on a tripod. It is more the size of a mobile phone and people do connect it to a bigger monitor system, so they do not have to stand behind a little tiny screen to see people.

But in the next phase of Feevr with Sword 1.0, you will now have weapon detection and a body temperature reading all in one big tablet. That is where the two products come together. Our clients, the people who are buying Feevr are the exact same people that need to deal with weapon detection.

I don’t know if Feevr as a stand-alone product will disappear because maybe some people will want just that, but I believe Feevr as a physical product will probably end up being a capability inside of Sword.

What are the benefits of Feevr during this pandemic (pros and cons)?

Right now, if you are not healthy, most people would encourage you to stay home. Whether it comes to your job or even daily hobbies like going to the gym, or going out to a restaurant., people would rather you stay home and not risk the lives of others. But there is an underlying theme that is needs to be dealt with urgently.

Over the past few years, if you were to miss work for multiple days in a row, people might think you are a slacker, and it will hinder your success at a company. There is this social pressure if a person is late or they called in sick to work, oftentimes with a negative connotation. What this has done is shined a light on a big problem, that all of us are in harm’s way, often all the time, because we do not know what we are all carrying.

I think that Feevr is going to be important, because temperature as a measurement of health is something we know and accept. We have been taking our temperature our whole life. If you have a little baby and your baby has a fever, the parents immediately go to the emergency room. Parents can be so afraid because if the temperature gets elevated, their baby could die.

Now if you want to get in and out of a venue or if you want to go on this flight or if you want to get on this train, you are going to have to prove to me that you are healthy. It is very challenging to do that with surveys and other tools. With a temperature, at least it is a concrete number.

We have a secondary project that’s called Precheck. This will reverse the game. It is a smart thermometer with an app so people can take their temperature on their own and it creates a QR code that allows people to get in and out of places. They can control the whole thing as opposed to people pointing a temperature device at them. If they want to get into an Uber, if they want to go to a ballgame, if they want to do something, Precheck allows them to check it on their own time. Every place they go to might have different rules, like before you come to work you have to take your temperature and it will be associated with your ID badge at work, but you have to take it within one hour.

Precheck is a complimentary product. It is trying to check temperatures at scale. You’re not going to be able to do social distancing on this planet. There is not enough room. It’s just not going to happen and still have a working economy. All of these things are very complicated. Temperature checks as a measurement of health, which every doctor in the world has always known about, I think regular citizens are going to have to prove that we’re good. I think we are going to have to show that and it will probably likely be taking it ourselves using a smart phone. I think it will be one of the new things that we have associated with our identification.

From that point of view, I think Feevr will hang around quite a bit, and Precheck is where it will become a de facto standard. I don’t know how long companies are going to keep doing the scanning of temperatures. I think they will do it for a while because insurance companies require them to take some precautions and make sure they are not a greater risk.

Our society has a culture that makes an employee think that they should go to the office even if they are sick. Perhaps companies should have created a culture where it’s 2020 and they leverage tech and let their employees stay at home where they are safe and not working because they should be resting.

There are some not technology problems here. People do not have to follow the old way of thinking. They do not have to do a two-hour commute when they’re sick. I think there is a cultural shift here globally that also is going to be really interesting to watch.

Downsides/Cons

I see one mistake that people are making is combining thermal with facial recognition. There are some positives to it, but it’s also a little bit dicey. As you walk by a thermal camera, it sees your face and biometrically identifies you. Its scans you and have no fever and you walk right through. At some level, this is helpful. It is convenient to not have to swipe a badge or use my phone.

We do have facial recognition in Sword, but it is controlled by the customers and has nothing to do with us. Our clients actually have undercover people that do have weapons on them. They don’t want the Sword system to set off an alarm on an undercover person that is moving through an area. They use facial recognition to identify a good person and not allow the alarm to buzz because they have weapon. The facial recognition for Sword came from that use. I think combining facial recognition and thermal is dangerous. It comes from the Chinese government.

Going too low tech, meaning going with a quick fix and creation of policies and procedures, but the next thing you know, they’ve got a little restaurant or maybe a barber shop or salon, and they have a temperature check, and they don’t realize that you can’t process 30 people that fast. I think there is also a downside of just trying to do a quick fix. Maybe you spent $5,000 on a bunch of $29.99 thermometer guns on Amazon, but you didn’t really solve the problem because if you create a crowd, especially now, people are afraid of crowds because they don’t know who has what. I think that is the other downside is if you don’t find something modern and something contactless, like Feevr.

We are trying to balance security and user experience. How to go in and out of a workplace, in and out of a stadium, or in and out of some area where it is smooth, almost like a Disney Fast Pass where you still got scanned. It is a hybrid between not having to wait in this line forever and get patted down. I was able to move through quickly, but I still got scanned.

When we have these governmental types of processes where things are slow, as we have all been through the TSA, and there are so many little spots that make it slow. If they didn’t do that, if they used tech more, it would not be so slow. Do we really not have shoe tech to figure out whether all of us have a bomb in our shoes? Think about if you removed the shoe problem and you just put some shoe tech in there and you scanned the shoes, no one would know you were doing it. They could just walk by. That is what I mean by saying there is a downside of going too low tech.

The upside to these technologies is we can let the sick stay home and not shame them. We will let them get healthy. If they can knock out some work during the day, even if they’re sick, then be thankful. Don’t make them lose a promotion or don’t make them lose their job. Be thankful that they stayed home and didn’t show up.

What trends in the industry excite you?

We are in public safety. That is our game, and we’re trying to reinvent it. Basically, what we had been waiting for is people to finally recognize that public safety in general is very low tech, and it has not advanced at the same level of anything else. If you take the experience of going to a concert in the 1990s and you have that same experience now, it’s totally different. Look at yourself in the 1990s with no iPhone. Every single thing we live by today was not around. Look at all the stuff that was advanced and created and innovated and done, yet we’re still going through a magnetometer and you’re still getting padded down. Security has not stepped up the game in public safety in technology. That’s what we’re excited about. A big problem like this creates a lot of innovation.

Instantaneously, all of our customers all bought temperature guns, and the only reason they started switching to Feevr is because the thing they chose was not good. They quickly realized they needed something more modern and better, but they didn’t want to buy a big $50,000 surveillance system that creates a big brother environment for their employees. Those are the other systems: Big cameras that look over, doing facial recognition and all kinds of stuff. Maybe that is fine for an airport, but you don’t want to do that for a business. In a business, you want to create a positive culture. People are now seeking technological solutions for public safety.

People are impatient. Right away people are like, this is BS. Why do we have to wait two weeks to get a COVID-19 test? Why can’t I just take it at home and be done with it and have it on an app in eight seconds? That is a positive process. We want people to think about public safety with modern tech as opposed to thinking of these older ways which we were stuck in forever.

Where do you see your company in 5 years?

Honestly, because we’re such a disruptor and we’re taking on a big industry, old guard, slow-moving things, I think one or some of them are going to get together and they’re probably going to want to acquire us because we’ve become this little problem child almost.

There is a chart that Zuckerberg once looked at which was how many people are posting pictures and viewing pictures on Facebook, and that was correlated with the growth of his company. When he launched pictures and photo sharing, the user base took off. Then Instagram came to the market. At one point, he started seeing that chart go down. Right when he saw that chart go down, he was like, this is not good because that’s my everything, so he bought Instagram. He did right away, right when he saw the tilt go from: Wait? What happened? Why are people not sharing photos anymore? What’s happening? This is a constant hockey stick. My users went up, my pictures went up, it was always one and the same. Then it hit. The dip came because people switched to Instagram, so he bought Instagram.

I think that we’re not that different. When you look at these big metal detector companies or big companies like that, I feel like we’ll be very challenging for them to not try to take us out pretty quickly. We’ll see if we’re interested in doing that because it really just depends, but I feel like it will be acquired by somebody and then X.Labs as a concept will still exist, meaning you take a big company that would buy us, a big defense company or a big security company, and X.Labs fits inside of that, just like Instagram never changed its name and X.Labs becomes exactly what it is, which is a lab to create to disruptive modern tech for public safety. That is what I think would happen.

If a big company tries to buy X.Labs so their old guard ways can stay and they just want the troublesome child who is creating all this havoc to go away, that’s not a good thing. If it’s a forward looking company that wants to reinvent itself and keep the core of X.Labs intact, then that would make sense. It is a big industry and someone like us is very challenging to the status quo.

On March 26, 2020, Feevr did not exist. Look how fast we can do something like this, and we have, I think, 80 of the biggest customers in the world. Most companies cannot do that in 45 days.

How do you think Feevr will affect the airline industry?

In China the surveillance, facial recognition, and temperature check process has been going on for a long time. It’s not new over there. It’s ironic considering where this whole thing started, but it’s not new over there.

They cannot quantify if you are fatigued and they can’t quantify if you have a cough. The only thing that they can be quantify as a symptom, if you will, without doing an actual test, is fever, so I think it’s going to be pretty normal to be checking it. If you are going to be around people at any level of mass or tightness, like a plane, I think you’re going to have to prove that you’re healthy.

Feevr with the Precheck app will enable the consumer to be free and move around, I will give access to my results. With Precheck, you are not seeing my data, you are just seeing that I have checked that I am healthy.

If you are an executive in Canada and you move between the U.S. and Canada a lot, they have a very fast way to get across the border. They actually scan your eyes, but you have to go through a process. You have to expose yourself. You have to go a very serious interview process and they look into your background. You have to give them all of your information, including your eye biometrics, and then they allow you to move between the countries faster. The biometrics in your eye does not tell if you are good or bad. All of the research and information gathering they do prior in this process determines that. Then they give you this fast pass travel pass as an executive from Canada. A lot of them do that to avoid inconvenience.

I think many people in the world are going to want the same thing and they will be willing to expose their information in exchange for being able to be free and go places. I think that will be the next situation that goes on, especially with the airlines. These places that people know are germ hubs, like airplanes and gyms, they are going to be under a whole different level of pressure.

What advantages does Feevr have over similar products? Is there something like Feevr out there right now?

X.Lab’s concept is to create a frictionless walk through, a smoother process as opposed to a stop-and-go, get stopped and get checked and frisked kind of process. What we know is that most people are not carrying a weapon and most people are not sick. By creating these procedures that make everyone feel guilty, the whole process breaks down. Especially for COVID, it is a really big deal because you have no chance of keeping social distancing guidelines in the process of being checked with a temperature gun. The temperature gun is right next to your face.

The lines for someone to get a temperature gun reading can be long and congested versus using Feevr where people can just walk through, and you do not have to do anything. Feevr changes the game in terms of time and proper social distancing.

If you had a stopwatch and two lines of people, one with 10 people on each. We would get all 10 of those people checked with Feevr in under 10 seconds. The other line with a temperature gun would be probably take up to 10 to 12 seconds for each person. The temperature gun line can take two minutes to process 10 people, while the Feevr line has processed 10 people in 10 seconds. In addition, with use of the Feevr, the people were able to stay at a safer distance from each other, which is important.

We felt like people would want a much smoother, more advanced screening technology as opposed to a process that makes them feel like they are already in trouble, yet they did not do anything wrong except try to enter their place of employment.

Feevr also comes with the Precheck app that enables customers to offer use the app to their employees, customers and fans. The Precheck app allows employees, customers, and fans to take their own temperature and sync the results and make them available to their employers, schools, etc.

Will Feevr influence getting people back to work? What’s the timeline you wish to accomplish this?

If you go https://www.feevr.tech/client-portal, there is a video of a customer who is someone from the HR Department. The whole video is showing what the company is doing to make you feel safe to come back to work here, and Feevr is a big part of it.

We have hand sanitizers, we have masks and gloves, deep-cleaning stuff. We’ve created social distancing setups in the cafeteria. We have moved all of the cubes around. All of the companies are going to say all the same stuff, and then they’re going to say something regarding temperature scanning.

I would say 90% of the people that are buying from us are all to get people back to work. It’s a very big deal. The healthy person wants to know that the other people that are at the office with them are also healthy. The only way they know it is if you have tech to prove that if they’re not healthy you are sending them home. As an employee, I need to see that my employer is implementing technology to make me feel safe, and that is where Feevr plays a very big role in coming back to work.

The other side of this is people will just say, “I’m not coming back. I’m just working from home. You already taught me how to do it for 90 days.” We’re already seeing that. We are already seeing big groups of people saying we are not coming back until you prove to us that you are doing enough to keep us safe.

We believe Feevr will play a very big role in making people feel safe.