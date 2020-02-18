Traveling isn’t always a vacation. Believe me, I know. I am on the road most weeks, and by the time I get to one of our hotels, I often find myself in need of a recharge. I know I’ll find a warm welcome, a friendly Team Member and a refreshing night’s rest, no matter the Hilton brand I choose.

And now, we’ve announced a new brand that puts a special emphasis on delivering an experience that elevates the restorative properties of great hospitality.

Tempo by Hilton is the next step in our unwavering commitment to serve any guest, anywhere, for any travel need they have. Arianna Huffington, our fantastic partner and founder of Thrive Global, taught us that personal wellness isn’t an option – it’s a necessary addition to our lives, and our Team Members and guests need to be able to thrive in a space where it’s celebrated. As professionals, travelers and modern achievers who strive to make the world a better place, we cannot begin to fix what’s around us until we carve out time to spend on ourselves.

So we built wellness into the fabric of our newest brand, with features like:

Our Power Up collections in each room, which include a curated assortment of morning rituals, such as bursts of exercise, a designated Get Ready Zone and mirrors with built-in Bluetooth speakers.

The Power Down collection bedtime rituals with helpful tips to achieve restorative sleep, encourage distance from technology at night, and guide guests in wellness practices.

Art and design choices throughout each property, made for guests to take a break from their daily grind to appreciate what’s around them.

At Hilton, our new brands aren’t about the numbers. Each offering is specifically tailored to a population of travelers whose needs aren’t being met by our existing options. While Conrad Hilton had a magical quality to know instinctively what our guests needed, as we’ve continued to evolve over the years, we rely on careful listening, innovative partnerships and data-backed research to fill the gaps. We found that 84% of travel consumers seek out brands that help them unwind. With Tempo, we’re beyond excited to drive more meaning with each stay and motivate one other to move forward with care.

Originally published on LinkedIn.com