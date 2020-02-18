Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Moving Forward on Tempo

"We cannot begin to fix what’s around us until we carve out time to spend on ourselves."

Traveling isn’t always a vacation. Believe me, I know. I am on the road most weeks, and by the time I get to one of our hotels, I often find myself in need of a recharge. I know I’ll find a warm welcome, a friendly Team Member and a refreshing night’s rest, no matter the Hilton brand I choose.

And now, we’ve announced a new brand that puts a special emphasis on delivering an experience that elevates the restorative properties of great hospitality.

Tempo by Hilton is the next step in our unwavering commitment to serve any guest, anywhere, for any travel need they have. Arianna Huffington, our fantastic partner and founder of Thrive Global, taught us that personal wellness isn’t an option – it’s a necessary addition to our lives, and our Team Members and guests need to be able to thrive in a space where it’s celebrated. As professionals, travelers and modern achievers who strive to make the world a better place, we cannot begin to fix what’s around us until we carve out time to spend on ourselves.

So we built wellness into the fabric of our newest brand, with features like:

  • Our Power Up collections in each room, which include a curated assortment of morning rituals, such as bursts of exercise, a designated Get Ready Zone and mirrors with built-in Bluetooth speakers.
  • The Power Down collection bedtime rituals with helpful tips to achieve restorative sleep, encourage distance from technology at night, and guide guests in wellness practices.
  • Art and design choices throughout each property, made for guests to take a break from their daily grind to appreciate what’s around them.

At Hilton, our new brands aren’t about the numbers. Each offering is specifically tailored to a population of travelers whose needs aren’t being met by our existing options. While Conrad Hilton had a magical quality to know instinctively what our guests needed, as we’ve continued to evolve over the years, we rely on careful listening, innovative partnerships and data-backed research to fill the gaps. We found that 84% of travel consumers seek out brands that help them unwind. With Tempo, we’re beyond excited to drive more meaning with each stay and motivate one other to move forward with care.

Chris Nassetta, President and CEO at Hilton

Christopher J. Nassetta is Hilton's President and CEO. He joined the company in 2007.

Previously, Mr. Nassetta was President and Chief Executive Officer of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., a position he held since 2000. He joined Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. in 1995 as Executive Vice President and was elected Chief Operating Officer in 1997.

Before joining Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., Mr. Nassetta co-founded Bailey Capital Corporation in 1991, where he was responsible for the operations of the real estate investment and advisory firm. Prior to founding Bailey Capital Corporation, he spent seven years at The Oliver Carr Company, ultimately serving as Chief Development Officer. In this role, he was responsible for all development and related activities for one of the largest commercial real estate companies in the mid-Atlantic region.

