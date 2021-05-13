Moving From Fear to Courage

Fear has consumed much of humanity for best part of eighteen months now. Here are quotes that can help to create a courageous mindset for establishing new routines for healthier and wholesome lifestyles.

“New oceans can only be discovered when there is courage to lose sight of the shore.” Bhagavad Gita

“Courage is understanding what not to fear.” Plato

“Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage.” Anais Nin

“The more you are motivated by love, the more fearless and free your action will be.” Dalai Lama

“Courage starts with showing up and letting ourselves be seen.” Brene Brown

“Do you have the courage to act outwardly on what you see inwardly.” T.D. Jakes

“Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. if you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy.” Dale Carnegie

“Without courage, we cannot practice any other virtue with consistency. We can’t be kind, true, merciful, generous or honest.” Maya Angelou

“To see what is right and not do it, is the want of courage.” Confucius

“The desire to change must be greater than your desire to stay the same.”

“The one who sees all beings in oneself, loses all fear.” Upanishads