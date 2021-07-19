Moving Ahead In Love’s Domain: Paul Williams #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Love can hurt. Love can be a heartbreaking experience. In fact, it is a heartbreaking journey. That’s life. Sometimes, it can be so agonizing that we never want to love, again. For now, we will take it from a woman’s point-of-view. That initial heartache is no joke. In fact, if we are not careful we may experience the very loss of our lives. Unfortunately, some go that route. Yet, for those less depressing narratives, some just choose never to love, again.

So, here comes another suitor. He promises happiness, trust, commitment, and doing the work in ensuring that love is a success. *Eyeroll* You heard it before. In fact, that’s what the last guy said. This time, you are better prepared for the games being sent your way. Yet, that’s just it. What if he isn’t playing games? What if this man is persistent, hardworking, and determined to have you? He wants the real thing, and he wants it with you.

Hmmm. . .The pondering continues. He has captured your attention. Something feels different with this one. His energies feel different. Your mental comparison begins, and you sense a kind of pureness from him. In fact, it feels so holistic. Well, my Darlings, it looks like you have the real deal. Let’s proceed.

What makes this gentleman so different is that he understands why you feel so reluctant to love. After all, that is what women desire-understanding. He doesn’t dismiss her as being “bitter”; nor, does he give swift solutions in being able to solve the pieces of a brokenheart. On the contrary, he acknowledges that your road to trust is going to take some work. Yet, the magical thing is that he is willing to partake with you on that journey. Now, isn’t that a pleasant love?

So, here we are again in Motown’s timing. That same thing of learning to trust again was just as prevalent back then, as it is, now. And, with that particular voice, from those peculiar gardens of Black American existence. From one of the most legendary, musical groups of Black American her/history, the song-“Don’t Look Back-” takes us into a mental hiatus of starting over in love, with a new love.

His voice had that smooth elegance of butter, with that Soulful, R&B twist. There were treasures about it, which moved through love’s topics of the day; resonating with those, who simply wanted to know again, but didn’t know how. Love was serene and sweet. Lastly, love brought a new avenue into experiencing what it meant to heal from the past, and experience, anew.

Once you overcome love’s heartache, you don’t go back. Furthermore, once you are coupled with a much more loving vibe, you remember that there is always hope, when it comes to love. A man who comes for the restoration of a woman’s heart, is the living proof and testament of such. Once you find such a love, always move forward. Whatever you do, don’t look back to the heartache of love. Let to sing about this narrative, is the legendary. . .

Paul Williams