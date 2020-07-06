Movies, remote work and other ways I stay busy while social distancing

With the closure of schools across the country due to COVID-19, many students are facing something that is normally only dreamt of—free time. And while it may seem like a dream to be able to stay at home in your jammies and do nothing all day, it’s really important that you remain active to stay both mentally and physically healthy.

If you’re stuck on how to stay productive and happy during this trying time, keep reading for inspiration to kick the boredom!

Create an at-home exercise routine

Although many gyms and workout classes are starting to close their doors, it’s still important that you burn those calories from quarantine snacking somehow! There are a large variety of free apps and videos that allow you to get your workout in at home with little to no equipment.

Yoga Studio: Mind & Body is a great app for any yogi out there that wants to enjoy the art of yoga at home. It offers classes dedicated to relaxation, stretching, and strength building.

Mind & Body is a great app for any yogi out there that wants to enjoy the art of yoga at home. It offers classes dedicated to relaxation, stretching, and strength building. Aaptiv is an app that merges music playlists and guided workouts from trainers for a ton of different activities such as treadmill, indoor cycling, yoga, and more. Plus, they’re offering 30 days for free!

is an app that merges music playlists and guided workouts from trainers for a ton of different activities such as treadmill, indoor cycling, yoga, and more. Plus, they’re offering 30 days for free! Along with their traditional indoor cycling, Peloton offers a variety of at-home workouts such as yoga, meditation, stretching, cardio, and more. Plus, they’re inviting new users to try out their app free for 90 days!

offers a variety of at-home workouts such as yoga, meditation, stretching, cardio, and more. Plus, they’re inviting new users to try out their app free for 90 days! SWEAT by Instagram influencer, Kayla Itsines, is one of the most popular workout apps and for good reason. She offers customizable workout routines for both in the gym and at home!

Have a self-care day

With everything going on, it can be a stressful time which means carving out time for yourself to relax is more crucial now than ever. And what better way to unwind then having yourself a spa day! Light a scent candle, throw on a face mask, meditate, paint your nails, take a bath, and just breathe. I use productos from EMedSpa, my local skin care spa, but you also can make your own beauty products using homemade ingredients.

You can’t control what’s happening in the world around you but you can control how you react to it.

Purge Your Closet

Get a jumpstart on your spring cleaning by organizing and purging your closet. Not only will this keep you busy and productive but it will also help you stay focused in your space if you’re taking online classes or still doing homework. A clean space is less distracting and overall easier to work in.

Plus, you can earn some extra money while making space in your closet! Got trendy clothes? List them on re-sale apps like Poshmark or Depop. Find your old prom dress? Sell it on PromAgain. Donate everything else. What’s better than getting your life organized and making money at the same time?!

Learn Something New

On top of keeping your body in shape, it’s important to keep your mind agile as well! Read that book you’ve been meaning to start, download Duolingo and learn a new language, get caught up on politics in time for the 2020 election, learn how to do calligraphy on YouTube. The list can go on and on.

There are also a ton of online, virtual classes that you can sign up for that cost little to no money!

Binge a New Show

With the multitude of streaming apps we have now—Netflix, Hulu, HBO, Disney Plus, Amazon—there is always something new to watch, whether it be a show or a movie. Some recent popular releases on our favorite streaming apps are:

Westworld season 3 (HBO)

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

The Circle (Netflix)

High Fidelity (Hulu)

Cheer (Netflix)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

The Outsider (HBO)

Dead To Me (Netflix)

If you’re over watching TV, try streaming a new podcast! There are thousands out there covering all sorts of topics such as true crime, fashion, self-help, and more. Whether you pick a movie or listen to a podcast, let’s collectively agree to quarantine and stream rather than Netflix and chill.

Try a New Recipe

What better time to experiment in the kitchen than when you’re stuck inside?! If you’re not someone who feels comfortable just whipping something up with the ingredients in your pantry, look online for ideas and meals that you can make using whatever you have availeble at home. You will find recipes for literally every skill level and their cooking tutorials are pretty addicting.

Perfect Your Resume

Whether you’re in high school or college, having a resume ready to go at all times is super important. While you have the time, create one that you find visually appealing and edit it until it’s perfect. It will help a lot if you get an extra set of eyes on it so don’t be afraid to ask your parents or siblings to look it over once you’re done.

If you’re already content with your resume, you can also work on your cover letter or portfolio to really impress prospective employers once this is all over.

Catch Up with Friends

If you’re in college, chances are you probably miss hanging out with your friends 24/7. Use video calling apps and websites like Facetime, Skype, and Google Hangouts to connect with your friends from college. All of these apps can support more than two callers and can be used on your computer or your phone. I know, it’s won’t be the same as actually seeing them in person, but it will definitely make you feel a lot better.

Help with Housework

Decorating my home is one of my favorite passtimes of all times. I go through magazines and photos of popular designers’ homes looking for inspiration. A lot of the time I find cool projects that I can make myself from reusable or older materials that are laying around.

While it doesn’t sound like the most exciting thing, helping with tasks around the house such as cleaning and repairs can keep you feeling productive and busy. So, once you’re done cleaning your room, don’t be afraid to ask your parents or guardians what they need help with.

Create Art

Whether it’s journaling, painting, doing pottery, or knitting, creating something with your hands is an easy way to take your mind off of current events and create something beautiful. It’s also a great way to release stress and just relax.

Sleep!

This one may be obvious, but students don’t usually have the time to sit back, relax, and actually catch up on sleep. Use this time as a reset for your body and sleep in. You’ll thank yourself for it once you go back to school feeling rested and brand-new!

And throughout all of this, just breathe. This is a challenging time that everyone is trying to navigate together but always remember that this too shall pass and in the meantime, don’t forget to take care of yourself.