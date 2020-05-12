Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Thriving in the New Normal//

Finding Ways to Move Your Body While Social Distancing

There's a difference between exercise and activity.

By
Dirima / Shutterstock
Dirima / Shutterstock

Recent Fitbit activity tracker data show a significant drop in physical activity worldwide that corresponds with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. In the United States, physical activity has fallen by 12%.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer than a quarter of Americans were getting the recommended amount of exercise.

I’m an activity expert, and I am concerned how this reduction in physical activity may impact our overall health and well-being.

Some of the drop in physical activity is due to temporary fitness center closings and stay-at-home guidelines. However, even people who don’t typically work out may have a reduction in activity because they are walking less to do everyday tasks and spending more time in front of a computer. These decreases in activity may add to the health concerns resulting from COVID-19.

Because of this, my colleagues and I want to use our expertise in physical activity promotion and obesity treatment and prevention to help individuals cope with the challenges resulting from this global pandemic.

It’s important to move

Prior to the pandemic, there had been concern about weight gain and the high prevalence of obesity in the United States and on a global scale.

This is important because obesity has recently been identified as a risk factor for COVID-19 complications. Evidence has also shown that disruption in regular exercise can lead to increases in depressive symptoms.

For an individual who is not a regular exerciser, adding periods of activity throughout the day may have mood enhancing effectsShort activity breaks throughout the workday can enhance emotional well-being.

Possibly most important is that physical activity can enhance immune function. This immune system boost may even occur in older people who are especially at risk for dying from COVID-19.

The argument is there to exercise more, but the reality is that many people are now doing less.

Activity over exercise

By definition, exercise is structured and planned.

The lack of planning and structure in our lives during this period of social distancing is likely contributing to the overall reduction in our activity levels.

Many people have been taught that exercise has to be intense and done for extended periods of time to make a difference, but U.S. government guidelines now suggest otherwise.

Light activity breaks, that get the body moving without major increases in intensity, are often overlooked but helpful for breaking up sedentary time.

On the higher end of the spectrum is moderate to vigorous activity, which aligns more closely to what people classically consider to be exercise. Good news for us is that new evidence suggests that doing this type of activity in shorter bouts may provide the same benefits as long periods.

Building an active lifestyle at home

My team works every day to translate research into practice, so we have a strong track record of getting people to be active at home by starting at a low level and ramping up activity over time.

To start, take one-minute screen-time activity breaks, or a 5- to 10-minute brisk walk while social distancing. It all adds up.

Consider letting go of “all-or-nothing” exercise thinking.

Originally published on The Conversation.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Renee J. Rogers at The Conversation

Renee J. Rogers’ work includes research on the health benefits of physical activity, healthy lifestyle behavior engagement and intervention design, and obesity prevention and treatment, with an emphasis on research into practice. Dr. Rogers is a Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine.

She is the Programming Director at the Pitt Healthy Lifestyle Institute and also directs the Moving Health with Media Core. She is a co-investigator on the MoTrPAC (Molecular Tranducers of Physical Activity Consortium) discovering the health impacts of exercise along with several other studies investigating the role of physical activity and weight management strategies on health outcomes. She is a key contributor to the design of several clinical trial interventions, many of which involve technology and media to assist with dissemination. She brings this evidenced-based work forward into practice with the programming that she directs for the University of Pittsburgh and Pittsburgh Community. Find her forward facing programming on all things @BeFitPitt.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.