“Move.” with Lisa Roulette

Move. It sounds simple, but it’s not always, especially for my fellow entrepreneurs burning the midnight oil. Movement is the pathway to peak performance, flow, and spiritual wellbeing. Even the direction of our fingers and hands into different mudras, which are gestures made to facilitate the flow of vital energy through the body, can vastly improve our performance. Moving also improves cognition, which keeps our minds sharp and increases our ability to focus on meaningful tasks that help us reach our goals.

As a part of our series about “How Anyone Can Build Habits For Optimal Wellness, Performance, & Focus”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lisa Roulette.

Lisa is a Life Coach and Strategist for women who are ready to be self-powered and successful in life and love. She helps women put together the intricate pieces of their life puzzle to make a beautiful picture of a life they love living. As a reiki master and intuitive empath, Lisa has a unique set of skills that allows her to connect with her clients’ energy body and chakra system for greater insight into what the client needs to heal and create as part of their life purpose.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series Lisa! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

As a young girl, I moved around a lot. My parents had my brother and me in four different states before I was in 4th grade, so I never really found my ground as a child. What kept me feeling safe all those years and into my teens was my brother. He was the only constant in my life, and as long as I was with him, I felt like I was at home. But he died when we were in our 20’s, and everything fell out from underneath me. A few years after he passed, I met and married my first husband, which was healing for me. Just as I was finally feeling settled into my life and starting a family, my husband passed suddenly. Our children were only nine months and three years old.

I started falling apart in the years that followed. Suffering from deep depression, anxiety, panic, and PTSD while raising two young children was too much for me to bear. During all the pain and confusion, I found myself in a toxic and abusive relationship with a narcissist that nearly destroyed me. While I was doing everything in my power to heal for the sake of my two boys, my life was falling apart, and I fell with it.

Then, at one of my lowest moments, my friends of 20+ years betrayed me, and I found myself alone and with no will to live. I’d been in therapy, counseling, and support groups for years, and I even took a pharmacy of prescription medication to help me survive the pain, but nothing worked. So, I sat on the floor of my bedroom closet with a gun pointed against my head, asking God for the power to pull the trigger.

As you can see, I navigated my way out of the darkest moment of my life but not in the way one might think. I didn’t call anyone to help me. Instead, I fired my therapist and counselor, threw out all my meds, and vowed never to go back to a support group- not because those things are wrong or bad — but something told me I needed answers that I had to find on my own.

The first answer I found was the definition of healing, which is — to create. So, the more I practiced healing, the more I learned how to become a masterful creator of my life experience, and that’s how I found and married the second man of my dreams, built a thriving coaching practice, and became a really wonderful mom to my boys, and step-kids. I succeeded because I turned my wounds into wisdom, which led me to my soul’s purpose and a life I love.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

The wounded woman. After I healed, I started to see her everywhere. So many women in bad relationships, soul-robbing careers, careers that hurt their relationships, and relationships that steal their joy. It was clear that the work I’d done was relevant to more women than I could count.

Wounds block our awareness and prevent us from seeing the joy that life has to offer, but when we heal — our awareness expands, and we can perceive so much opportunity for creating a life we truly love.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Most of my mentors don’t know me, but I would say the most influential were Gregg Braden, Cyndi Dale, and Ray Dalio. As I searched for answers along my healing journey, my coffee table quickly went from covered with Vogue and US Weekly to publications and books on science, spirituality, business, and more. The most influential authors were Braden, Dale, and Dalio. Gregg walked me over the bridge from science into spirituality. Even though I was raised Roman Catholic, I didn’t view the world or myself as spiritual. Through Gregg’s work, I was able to understand how connected everything was. My consciousness sort of exploded. It was as if my head was in a bubble for decades, and suddenly, through seeking answers, the bubble popped. That’s when I found Cyndi. She challenged me to understand my energy body, my chakras, and all kinds of healing techniques I never knew existed. Her work also helped me enter higher consciousness states, where my healing and success already existed. After a year or two, I felt awakened, and that’s when I found Ray’s work on Principles. He taught me how to design my life according to modern values and standards, which would help me rise into the woman I am today. Without him, I would have never made it this far.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Absolutely! When I was still in my soul-crushing job, I knew I was destined to tell my story somehow, so I decided to start a clothing brand to communicate my message. I designed samples and invested a ton of money in branding only to realize that I was on the wrong path. I woke up realizing that clothes can’t speak the way I can, but only after I invested a boatload of money in the project. Even though it was a costly mistake, it’s funny to think that I would try to hide behind something and put something between the women I help today and me. I guess it was the universe teaching me my real life purpose in a sort of sinister way. As I look back, I always have a good eye roll and laugh.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

The key to life is to learn how to heal and intentionally create a life you love, despite your circumstances. The reason healing is so important is because we’re destined to suffer. We have to know pain to know pleasure. We have to know failure to know success. The cool thing about healing, though, is that the process uses the same mechanics as creating. So, healing and creating are the same. When you become proficient at healing, you naturally transcend what you suffer from, and you rise into a highly creative space where you can design your life according to what you wish to experience.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

“Letting Go,” by David Hawkins is an essential read for all humans. It’s an introduction to vibrational levels of consciousness, which may sound over the top, but the first few chapters alone will change your life. The book demonstrates how much potential exists when you heal from shame, remorse, regret, and grief and reach into courage, reason, and willingness to move forward along the healing journey so that you can rise into a life you love living.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“I am the creator of my life experience and I will direct my energy according to the outcome I wish to see.”

It’s my quote, and I hope that’s ok. I made it up years ago when I first started my coaching practice. It’s a simple way to teach women that their thoughts, beliefs, and feelings mix with reality and spark creation. So, if the energy of their thoughts, beliefs, and feelings are vibrating at a low frequency, they know they’re directing that energy out and mixing it with like energy. Low vibrational thoughts, beliefs, and feelings usually lead to an undesirable outcome. Repeating the quote as a mantra helps tremendously with self-awareness and personal accountability for intentionally creating your life experience.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’ve recently launched a beta program called Woman Rising, where I teach the exact steps on how I rose from the ashes and created a life and business I love. We focus on learning how to become self-aware, healing, right thinking, right feeling, intentional creation, and exploring the soul’s purpose. I think women need a place to call home outside of their everyday lives, and that’s my mission with Woman Rising. Instead of accumulating remorse and regret as we age, I want to inspire women to continually expand and rise to their highest potential regardless of where they are in life now.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Creating good habits isn’t just about 10x’ing your life to achieve massive wealth or the perfect body. To me, it’s more about intentionally creating a life that I love. A habit is anything you do consistently without thinking about it. Since most people are on autopilot operating from a wounded subconscious mind, they tend to think and act from negative programs and beliefs habitually. Most people don’t even realize how wounded their subconscious is. The only way to re-write those negative programs and beliefs is to intentionally think, act, and behave in a way that isn’t wounded.

For example, in the very early days of my healing journey, I felt awful for myself, and so did everyone around me. I thought, acted, and behaved like a martyr because I was taught to believe that grief, abuse, and loss make someone a victim. So I played the martyr, and the victim’s role without thinking twice about it. But then, I got tired of it. I wanted a breakout role that would free me from the pain and the constant reminder that I’d been through so much. So, I put together a daily routine full of healing activities, including prayer, visualization, meditation, and journaling. I practiced every day until they all became habits. These habits healed my life in the early days, but they’re also the same habits that have helped me become an outstanding mother, coach, and wife. These are the habits that made me fall in love with who I am.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

When I started my coaching practice, I had no idea how I would be seen or heard in a crowded industry with so many leaders. In researching my competition, I developed a nasty habit: comparing. Everywhere I looked, someone was further along, more organized, and looking ten times better than I was at that time. I replaced my bad habit of comparing with a self-reflection. Each time I was tempted to compare, I reflected on one thing I did that no one else does, which helped me build myself up in my mind and push me forward into the success I enjoy today.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

To develop a good habit, you first need to know why it’s good for you and how it will move the needle in your life. It has to have meaning, or else it doesn’t stand a chance. Then you have to take your time and engage in specific activities that support the habit consistently. It’s simple but not easy, especially in a world full of distractions. You stop bad habits by removing yourself from the environment where you practice the bad habit.

Let’s talk about creating good habits in three areas, Wellness, Performance, and Focus. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum wellness. Please share a story or example for each.

My favorite definition of Wellness comes from The National Wellness Institute, which is: “Wellness a conscious, self-directed and evolving process of achieving full potential.” The reason I love it so much is because it uses the word “potential.” We all have so much potential, but the more we age, the more we ignore it. If we combine the wisdom we gather over the years with our potential; we have an incredible opportunity to create the life of our dreams.

The first habit is to know yourself. Making time each day to ask,” What makes me, me?” will uncover your strengths, weaknesses, and wounds. It will also reveal your good and bad habits. If you’re consistently expanding into your full potential, the answer should change frequently.

The second is mindfulness. Becoming mindful of your thoughts and feelings and intentionally directing your thoughts to invoke positive emotions throughout your day is an excellent way to stay present and avoid depressive or anxious states. Most people spend their days using their past as a point of reference. That divorce, breakup, financial crisis, and all the hardships we go through in life quickly become the past, and if we dwell on them, our current reality will mimic the past. Similarly, if we’re always worried about our future, we’ll miss the present moment where the opportunity to create that future is prime.

The third is integrity, the quality of being honest, and having strong moral principles. The universe richly rewards integrity. When you develop the habit of being integrous, you get paired with people of the same quality of character. These types of pairings can lead to beautiful romantic relationships, leadership roles you’re only dreaming of now, and a sense of strength and power you need to navigate your life experience. The word integrity also implies wholeness. When we feel whole, we also feel complete and well.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

To develop self-awareness journal about what you’re good at, what you’re bad at, what’s most important to you, what makes you tired, what makes you feel full of energy, what brings you joy, and what makes you scared. The most important thing is not to judge what you write. We all have shadowy aspects of self that we don’t want the world to know about, but we can heal and rise above them if we learn from them. Some people don’t love journaling because they’re scared someone might read it. A password-protected document storage software like google drive can help reduce the fear that someone will come across your journal entry. I prefer to write because I believe there is a powerful connection between the mind, heart, and hand. If you’re anxious about the process, you can always create an entry, then tear and toss it. However, if you discard your journal entries, you won’t have a reference for the progress you’re bound to make in becoming more self-aware.

To develop mindfulness, work with your breath. I use a handful of Magic Formulas in my practice, one of which is breathwork. The Magic Breathwork Formula works as follows: Breathe in for the count of three, hold the breath for the count of three, exhale for the count of three and repeat three times. Once complete, sit in stillness for three minutes. Ideally, you’ll practice it three times per day until it becomes a habit in the morning, at noon, and before bedtime.

To build integrity, make it a habit to avoid drama, clutter, and messes. Your sphere of influence will largely determine your level of integrity, so if it’s full of drama, you’ll want to clean it up and find new people to surround yourself with. You’ll also want to clean up your physical space on the regular. There’s a reason the ancient art of Feng Shui is attributed to wellness. Without clutter, we allow life force energy to flow around and through us. This energy is vital to staying well in mind, body, and spirit over the long term.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal performance at work or sport? Please share a story or example for each.

Plan your nutrition. Most people don’t think I take nutrition very seriously because I’m skinny, but just because my body isn’t on the cover of a fitness mag, it doesn’t mean I don’t eat for mind, body, and spirit. My days are long, and I need fuel to keep my mind clear, my feelings in check, and my spirit connected to something bigger than me. That’s why I make it a habit to eat a high vibrational diet that satisfies and fuels me.

Move. It sounds simple, but it’s not always, especially for my fellow entrepreneurs burning the midnight oil. Movement is the pathway to peak performance, flow, and spiritual wellbeing. Even the direction of our fingers and hands into different mudras, which are gestures made to facilitate the flow of vital energy through the body, can vastly improve our performance. Moving also improves cognition, which keeps our minds sharp and increases our ability to focus on meaningful tasks that help us reach our goals.

Body Scan. Another magic formula I use in my practice is The Magic Body Scan. Before I get out of bed in the morning, I scan my physical body, my mental body, my emotional body, and my spiritual body. I check in to see if they’re aligned with common intention to meet my goals and objectives for the day. If one is out of alignment, I work on it through prayer and visualization. For instance, if my physical body wants to stay in bed and not face the day just yet, I ask for a stream of energy to be delivered to me in the perfect amount that will carry me throughout the day. Then I see myself doing the physical things I need to do throughout my day. The visualization helps me to bounce out of bed faster and meet my goals on a physical level.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits

Planning your nutrition begins at the grocery store on a specific day(s) each week that you’ve made time to go. Making a habit of shopping for nutrition is as important as planning your meals and eating them. Follow the rainbow and make sure your cart is full of an array of fruits and veggies you know you’ll eat. It’s fun to try new things from time to time but stick with favorites to ensure you get what’s most important down. I always pick foods based on their vibe. Something raw with a lot of color usually has a very high vibration. I eat meat, but I try to buy free-range, grass-fed as often as possible. I avoid anything processed or high in sugar because I know it will make me crash at work or in the gym.

Move. To make movement a habit, set an alarm on your phone every 15–30 minutes. I know it sounds like a lot, but this is especially important for people who work at a desk. When the alarm goes off, stretch, do a yoga pose if that’s your thing, or take on a flight of stairs or brisk walk. It’s a hard habit to develop but one that your hips and lower back will thank you for in the long run.

Body Scan. Set a unique alarm. Instead of using the same alarm you usually use to wake up, set new alarms to remind yourself to use the body scan method. If you don’t use an alarm, now is the time. Alarms are great ways to force yourself to establish a new habit. I use an array of alarms that remind me it’s time for certain practices I would forget otherwise.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimal focus? Please share a story or example for each.

In a day and age where everything is distracting, we must develop our ability to focus. I’ve found that we all need a north star as we climb toward our full potential. Your north star is what you’re reaching for in a given time, like a revenue goal, x number of wins in your sport, healing from a diagnosis, resolving a relationship conflict, or any other achievement that is extremely important to you. Each time your mind diverts from your north star, you get further away from it.

Make visualization a habit. When you honor your North Star by putting images and ideas around it, it’s more likely to come alive. Feeding it images and ideas every day will sustain it. Sustained for a long enough period of time, it will inevitably come fully alive.

Make uni-taksing habit. As the polar opposite of multi-tasking, uni-tasking is doing only one thing at a time. While managing multiple aspects of life and business is key to our survival, setting aside the appropriate amount of time to do one thing really well trains our minds to anchor in on what’s most important at any given time.

Make it a habit of deciding what’s most important every day. It’s really easy to jump into our day with a million different things on our to-do list. Commit to finishing the things that matter most before you do anything else, including a casual scroll on social media. Then approach the items on your list in order of importance with a firm commitment to finish each one before you give in to distraction or move onto the next.

Can you help explain some practices that can be used to develop those habits?

Visualization. The Magic Breathwork Formula I mentioned earlier will help you come into the present moment. During your three minutes of stillness, you can put images and pictures around your North Star. You can also use a journal practice to bring your visualization to life on paper. The more you focus on your North Star, the closer you will get to it.

Uni-tasking. Block out at least 10–20 minutes each day to do only one thing, really well from start to finish without interruption. I recommend turning off technology and notifications. You can start with something simple like folding laundry well enough to display in your favorite fashion brands store or something more relevant to your work, like starting and finishing a proposal that would be hard for anyone to turn down.

Establishing what’s important. I use the handy Eisenhower matrix to decide what’s most important for my month, week, and day. It’s a fantastic tool that helps me to see a global view of what needs my attention. If I don’t have my to-do list mapped out in order of importance, I tend to skip around and sprinkle tasks with half-minded efforts. The matrix is an excellent tool to move you from distraction to single-minded focus.

As a leader, you likely experience times when you are in a state of Flow. Flow has been described as a pleasurable mental state that occurs when you do something that you are skilled at, that is challenging, and that is meaningful. Can you share some ideas from your experience about how we can achieve a state of Flow more often in our lives?

Do the thing you love to do the most, every single day. When we’re doing what we love, we immerse ourselves in a process, and we fully engage, which allows our concentration, imagination, and motivation to soar. It also leads to clarity of mind, increased problem-solving abilities, and joy.

If you don’t have something you love to do, explore. Each one of us needs to dive into something that we relate to on a soul level. As we move through the process of doing what we love, we allow our soul to express itself fully, which is extremely powerful, and it can guide us directly into our true life purpose.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Healing. I believe every person on the planet has something they need to heal. Wounds and wounded beliefs keep us from our full potential. They sit in our awareness as major blocks that prevent us from fulfilling our dreams and serving the world through our divine purpose. We all have incredible potential that can be unlocked as we transform our lives through healing.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Wow, that’s a difficult decision! I think I would choose Ray Dalio since he has been such a major part of my healing and success journey.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My website

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.