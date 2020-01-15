Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Move towards your goal despite negativity around you

I was this studious girl, good in academics and above average in extra curricular activities. I was among the Top 10 during my school graduation, College 2nd in undergraduate and a Gold Medalist in postgraduate. Participated in skit and school choir and made sure I play badminton with my brothers during the weekend. (I love […]

By

I was this studious girl, good in academics and above average in extra curricular activities.

I was among the Top 10 during my school graduation, College 2nd in undergraduate and a Gold Medalist in postgraduate. Participated in skit and school choir and made sure I play badminton with my brothers during the weekend. (I love sports!!!)

After my post graduation I followed my passion of crochet and design and I created a blog of my own I created a business I Love.

I Was awarded as Top blogger and Young Entrepreneur and featured in various websites.

But this sorry never stopped few people to inject negativity, or maybe it was this sense of jealousy in them that I was doing good!

They made fun that I was a Postgraduate working from home. I agree I can be making money sh** load of money through a job but deep down within I wouldn’t be happy because I was never meant for it but rather to create a business of my own and help other women entrepreneurs and bloggers accomplish SUCCESS! I was able to achieve much more than them (who thought i wasn’t doing anything useful).

I was able to merge my skills and education into an amazing Biz right from home. (Education is GOLD! and I’m proud that I have such amazing parents who allowed and encouraged me to Aim Higher despite the social & relatives pressure)

I never wanted to prove somebody else that I was good at what I do on neither did I want to achieve somebody else’s success, but instead I always wanted to compete with myself and get a step further. I wanted to prove myself that I’m capable of achieving more and I never stopped learning and working towards it.

Do not let others negativity deter your journey to success. Stick to your PASSION, work towards your GOAL, be true to yourself and SURROUND yourself with the ones who support you during this journey!

And There’s no stopping you!

And that’s what made me reach this far! And you can too.

Salma Sheriff, Helping Entrepreneurs Build Profitable & Automated Business

Salma is an International Best-selling co-author, Crafter, Blogger, Business Coach and a Brand Strategist. She is an Engineering postgraduate from The Nilgiris, following her passion for Design & Coaching to help other entrepreneurs live their Dream Life with a Business they Love!

She started here Entrepreneurial journey through blogging and selling crochet products. With the clarity and realization of the importance of a Powerful Brand and Online Presence and with a mission to help young and uprising Women Entrepreneurs, she merged her passion and to start her own Brand Strategy and Web Design Studio from home.

Salma now helps Passionate Women Entrepreneurs worldwide to build and scale a Profitable & Automated business while being location independent. She has built a community of over 1000 entrepreneurs worldwide where she shares her Business Journey, strategies and encourages others to overcome fear and build a Strong Identity.

She is an award-winning Blogger & Entrepreneur and has been featured in various websites for her work, some of which may include, “ICICI Women Achiever Award”, “Entrepreneur of the Month”, “Top 5 blogger in India”, “Social Influencer” and many more. She has also partnered with the Top Entrepreneurs in her industry and published 2 co-authored books.

She is on a mission to help Women worldwide, to create authentic Branding, a business they love and make a strong Impact online.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Yagi Studio/ Getty Images
//

Being a Competitive Athlete Has Helped Me In My Current Career

by Arnaud Holl
Community//

How to Start a Successful Business: 17 Women Entrepreneurs Share Their Stories

by Pooja Mandhiratta
Community//

“Stay Humble” The 5 Lessons I Learned Being a 20-Something Founder

by Jean Ginzburg

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.