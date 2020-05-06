Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Move Through Fear to Discover Your Self-Worth

Anxiety and overwhelm build in times of indecision. Perseverance establishes inner strength so you can continue on your path to self-worth.

By
Photo by www.verophotography.com

There is an island in southern Costa Rica that is uncovered when the tide is low. Early one morning, I woke up to make the two mile trek to the beach. A pathway formed by stepping rocks led the way to the little island. Once there, I explored the island, collected shells, climbed over crags and stones. Then the tide began to rise. I gathered my things to leave and departed. But I underestimated how quickly the tide would rise and obscure the path home. 

A rush of anxiety and urgency flowed over me. I moved as quickly as I could on the slippery rocks. Halfway there, stuck in the middle, I remember this feeling of defeat root me in place. I thought, I don’t want to do this anymore. I felt stressed and panicked, and I wanted these feelings to end. Should I go back?

That image of me, stuck on a disappearing path, reminds me of many times in my life when I have thought about “changing directions” in school, work, and relationships—when I have considered giving up. This is me frantically searching for  self-protection, an ultimately self-sabotaging practice. 

Being on the rocks in the middle of a disappearing path, I had two options. One, I could give up and stay right where I was, leaving myself stuck and in deeper and deeper water. Or two, keep moving. Place one foot in front of the other. I realized, the only person who could get me out of there was me. 

I took a deep breath and decided to save myself. As the water kept rising, I still felt anxious and hurried but this time was bolstered with determination. I focused only on the next step I needed to take. Just as the last rocks submerged, I made it to shore. 

For me, this was a lesson in perseverance. It had a profound impact on my self-worth. On the other side of discomfort and difficulty are self-confidence and value. Keep taking the steps, even if the path seems unclear. Eventually, you’ll make it to the shore. By making a decision and trusting, you strengthen the belief you have in yourself. The next time you feel overwhelmed, remind yourself that all you have to do is take the next step. 

Amanda Palmer, Habit and Transformation Coach at Amanda Palmer Wellness

Amanda Palmer is a habit coach, wellness enthusiast, and yoga instructor who has been teaching holistic health practices for over 4 years. She graduated from IIN with a certificate in integrative health coaching. Amanda is the founder of Mindful Habits Academy where she guides people through daily routine overhauls to reduce stress and encourage easeful living. 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
