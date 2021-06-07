Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Move on and Level up in Your Career! (Part 2)

Still unsure if you should leave your job? Here are more signs that it’s time to take a chance and make the change.  It’s all an act How we show up for the weekend isn’t how we show up in a boardroom. But your personality shouldn’t vanish in the office. Unfortunately, some jobs ask for […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Still unsure if you should leave your job? Here are more signs that it’s time to take a chance and make the change. 

It’s all an act

How we show up for the weekend isn’t how we show up in a boardroom. But your personality shouldn’t vanish in the office.

Unfortunately, some jobs ask for more than just our effort — are you stressed by the need to pretend with your team members or Manager? If you have to check yourself every time you walk through the door because of pressure to fit in, it’s time to let yourself out. Who you are should be as welcome as the time and energy you give to a company.

It’s always something

When you talk about your job, what’s your tone?

We’ve all complained about a co-worker, a boss or a job to friends. The question is, how often? An occasional complaint about work is normal. But if every conversation is about everything you hate at your office, that’s a red flag. 

It’s toxic

This may be minor: a deskmate who’s always complaining. It may be bigger: a CEO’s actions that you disagree with. Whatever level it’s happening at, it’s hard to love a job when the workplace is toxic. 

Pay attention: does it seem like everyone is unhappy? Are your boss’s actions unethical? Do weekly meetings make you want to empty out your desk? Whether you need to switch teams or leave the company, a negative workplace is difficult to thrive in. If you love what you do, take that passion to a team who’ll support you. 

It’s not you, it’s me

Our values shift, but companies often stay the same. 

When this happens, company culture may stop suiting you. Long days might have worked before you had two children, but not anymore. Maybe you’re tired of working for profit or in a large corporate structure? 

If you’re unsure why you’re unhappy, take a long look at what culture actually suits your needs. Who are you now compared to when you started, and what part of your company is failing to support that? What type of job will?

If any of this sounds like your experience, you don’t need to jump ship immediately. Take a step back and have a chat with your Manager or HR. What can you fix? Can you move jobs within the same company? Switch teams? There are more solutions than just quitting, and some important questions to consider:

  • Do you have another job lined up? Or enough savings to tide you over while you look? 
  • Do you know where you want to go? Change can be good, but change with purpose is better. What is it that you’re looking for?
  • Do your next steps require more study? Would it be better to cut down your days while you earn a new degree? 
  • What happens when you leave? Are you going to leave a project in a lurch (and your Manager, who you’ll need for a reference)?

Change is scary. The idea of starting over is enough to make any of us stick to what we know. 

Your career isn’t over until you decide it is, though. There’s always time to change and grow, whether that’s with a different company or in an entirely new industry. If your gut is telling you that it’s time to go, explore your options. Be honest about what you want, what you need and whether you’ll have that if you stay in the same place.

Now, more than ever is the time to make a change in your job. There’s a talent drought happening, and job seekers have all the power (and the job offers). Take advantage of this while you can and take the step to level up in your career.

    Anna O'Dea, Recruitment Expert | Speaker | x 3 LinkedIn Global Top Voice 2016-2018 | Founder Agency Iceberg Recruitment & #LeadingLadies at Agency Iceberg Recruitment

    Recruitment expert Anna O’Dea is Founder and Managing Director of Agency Iceberg, one of Melbourne’s fastest growing recruitment companies exclusively for digital, marketing, communications, PR, digital, experiential and advertising roles. Anna has placed thousands of employees in Australia’s most prestigious workplaces, working with award-winning creative teams, brands, and global and independent agencies.

    In 2016, Anna launched the #LeadingLadies interview series that profiles C-Suite and Founder level professionals and their challenging career journeys, to empower men and women to create better change in their lives and careers. No topic is off limits, Anna covers bullying, burnout and the pay gap to start-up success, mentorship, career longevity and women negotiating equity in the business they work in.

    An expert on workplace issues, Anna is a public speaker and is regularly quoted by media as an authority on workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, equal opportunity, and is an anti-bullying and LGBTQI advocate.

    Anna launched the ‘Negotiate Your Worth’ series in 2016, which gives employees the tools to improve their negotiation skills, and holds regular #LeadingLadies events, giving the public access to the inspirational women in her network. Anna is also a judge for B&T’s ‘Women in Media’ and ‘30 Under 30’ Awards.

    Anna was awarded a LinkedIn Global Top Voice in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for the topical content she produces and the #LeadingLadies interview series. In 2018 Anna was nominated for the Optus MyBusiness Awards, "Businesswoman of the Year" Award.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Be Healthier If You Work a Sedentary Job

    by Sara Williams
    Community//

    11 Ways to Tell if a Company Values Work-Life Balance—Before You Take the Job

    by Robin Young Burinskiy
    Community//

    Quality of Life vs. Quality of Paycheck: Finding the Fulfilling Choice

    by Chris Moon
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.