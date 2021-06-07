Move on and Level up in Your Career! (Part 2)

Still unsure if you should leave your job? Here are more signs that it’s time to take a chance and make the change.

It’s all an act

How we show up for the weekend isn’t how we show up in a boardroom. But your personality shouldn’t vanish in the office.

Unfortunately, some jobs ask for more than just our effort — are you stressed by the need to pretend with your team members or Manager? If you have to check yourself every time you walk through the door because of pressure to fit in, it’s time to let yourself out. Who you are should be as welcome as the time and energy you give to a company.

It’s always something

When you talk about your job, what’s your tone?

We’ve all complained about a co-worker, a boss or a job to friends. The question is, how often? An occasional complaint about work is normal. But if every conversation is about everything you hate at your office, that’s a red flag.

It’s toxic

This may be minor: a deskmate who’s always complaining. It may be bigger: a CEO’s actions that you disagree with. Whatever level it’s happening at, it’s hard to love a job when the workplace is toxic.

Pay attention: does it seem like everyone is unhappy? Are your boss’s actions unethical? Do weekly meetings make you want to empty out your desk? Whether you need to switch teams or leave the company, a negative workplace is difficult to thrive in. If you love what you do, take that passion to a team who’ll support you.

It’s not you, it’s me

Our values shift, but companies often stay the same.

When this happens, company culture may stop suiting you. Long days might have worked before you had two children, but not anymore. Maybe you’re tired of working for profit or in a large corporate structure?

If you’re unsure why you’re unhappy, take a long look at what culture actually suits your needs. Who are you now compared to when you started, and what part of your company is failing to support that? What type of job will?

If any of this sounds like your experience, you don’t need to jump ship immediately. Take a step back and have a chat with your Manager or HR. What can you fix? Can you move jobs within the same company? Switch teams? There are more solutions than just quitting, and some important questions to consider:

Do you have another job lined up? Or enough savings to tide you over while you look?

Do you know where you want to go? Change can be good, but change with purpose is better. What is it that you’re looking for?

Do your next steps require more study? Would it be better to cut down your days while you earn a new degree?

What happens when you leave? Are you going to leave a project in a lurch (and your Manager, who you’ll need for a reference)?

Change is scary. The idea of starting over is enough to make any of us stick to what we know.

Your career isn’t over until you decide it is, though. There’s always time to change and grow, whether that’s with a different company or in an entirely new industry. If your gut is telling you that it’s time to go, explore your options. Be honest about what you want, what you need and whether you’ll have that if you stay in the same place.

Now, more than ever is the time to make a change in your job. There’s a talent drought happening, and job seekers have all the power (and the job offers). Take advantage of this while you can and take the step to level up in your career.