Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Move on and Level up in Your Career! (Part 1)

If you’re wondering if it’s time to move on to a different job, watch out for these signs.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

You’re one of a kind if Monday’s your favourite day of the week.

Most of us enjoy the end of a working week and, even better, a long weekend.  But what happens if you genuinely dread Mondays? And Tuesday. And Wednesday. What if you spend mornings staring at the clock, struggling to communicate with your co-workers, feeling like you’re not the best version of yourself? 

Even when we love a job, we’re never going to love absolutely everything about it, so how do we know when it’s time to quit? It’s hard to pull the trigger and make this decision. Change can paralyze us, but it can also free us and open up bigger, better paths.

If you’re wondering if it’s time to move on to a different job, watch out for these signs.

You’ve lost your mojo 

It’s normal to hit the snooze button a few times on Monday. It’s a bad sign, though, if you have to physically drag yourself to the office every day (or your at-home workspace), reminding yourself ‘why you love this job’.

We spend 8-9 hours per day at work.  If you’ve lost your productivity, aren’t feeling positive about your work, or you don’t genuinely enjoy your coworkers’ company, ask yourself: what’s missing? Are you in the right job? The right company? Working with the right people? What changes can YOU make?

You’re bored 

Feeling bored at work shouldn’t be overlooked or ignored. In fact, it could be a warning sign that you’re not being challenged enough. Can you speak to your Manager about this? Is your workload too light? Can you upskill and move into a more senior role? 

Possibly, you’re missing your true purpose in life.  Should you really be doing something else? I’ve been recruiting in the account service and digital space for almost ten years and have never felt a day of boredom.  The constant rush, hustle and fun of recruiting is my career purpose.

What do you want from yours? 

Burnt out

Personally, I knew that I’d ‘hit a wall’ when I was prioritising working over quality time with my friends and family, sleeping less (and not well), eating badly, drinking more alcohol and having constant headaches. 

And for what? A healthy bank balance? NOT WORTH IT.

If you’re prioritising work over relationships and your health, please take my advice – don’t.  You will never get that time back with your loved ones, and as for your health/mental health: the damage can be unrepairable. 

If any of the above symptoms sound like you, make some small changes now:

  1. Work a 9 day fortnight
  2. Ask for help and explore how you can reduce stress in your current role. Is your workload manageable? 
  3. Think about the top three things in your role that really cause you stress – how can you reduce the anxiety that these cause?
  4. Leave work on time (yes, this is okay – you should not feel guilty!)
  5. Take your full lunch break every day
  6. Take your annual leave!!! Schedule in holidays in advance so that you have something fun to look forward to 
  7. Be aware of your alcohol consumption (binge drinking is not OK) 
  8. Be aware of the type of food that you are eating – can you get some advice or help to ensure you have a healthy, balanced diet? 
  9. Are you sleeping well? Can you sleep better? Can you talk to your GP?
  10. Can you ensure that you catch up with one friend/family member per week for some quality time? 

If these changes aren’t enough, that’s a real sign it’s time to move on.

Watching the clock 

You should be able to lose track of the time at work. If you’re immersed in a task, you’ll look up and suddenly an hour has vanished.

If you spend your days staring at the wall, feeling like the minutes are going backwards, that’s never a good sign. When the most distracting thing about your job is your daydream about being somewhere else, you probably should be!

Invisible and overlooked 

No Manager is important enough to ignore their employees. If you feel overlooked, disconnected or like your team doesn’t consider your opinions, that’s a hard place to thrive in. 

If your Manager doesn’t appear to have a vested interest in your success and happiness at work, there are steps you can take to fix the situation. But if you’re not seeing a difference after, it’s time to take your talents elsewhere.

Disappointed

You found the dream job! Or so you thought?

You were thrilled to start, but it’s six months in, and you’re having second thoughts…

A job may be perfect on paper, but that doesn’t always translate to real life. If the position you’ve been hired to fill doesn’t match what was described in the advert, talk to your Manager. Explain what your expectations were and work out if it’s possible to bridge the gaps. If the changes are too big to reconcile, start looking again to find a company that can match your expectations. 

    Anna O'Dea, Recruitment Expert | Speaker | x 3 LinkedIn Global Top Voice 2016-2018 | Founder Agency Iceberg Recruitment & #LeadingLadies at Agency Iceberg Recruitment

    Recruitment expert Anna O’Dea is Founder and Managing Director of Agency Iceberg, one of Melbourne’s fastest growing recruitment companies exclusively for digital, marketing, communications, PR, digital, experiential and advertising roles. Anna has placed thousands of employees in Australia’s most prestigious workplaces, working with award-winning creative teams, brands, and global and independent agencies.

    In 2016, Anna launched the #LeadingLadies interview series that profiles C-Suite and Founder level professionals and their challenging career journeys, to empower men and women to create better change in their lives and careers. No topic is off limits, Anna covers bullying, burnout and the pay gap to start-up success, mentorship, career longevity and women negotiating equity in the business they work in.

    An expert on workplace issues, Anna is a public speaker and is regularly quoted by media as an authority on workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, equal opportunity, and is an anti-bullying and LGBTQI advocate.

    Anna launched the ‘Negotiate Your Worth’ series in 2016, which gives employees the tools to improve their negotiation skills, and holds regular #LeadingLadies events, giving the public access to the inspirational women in her network. Anna is also a judge for B&T’s ‘Women in Media’ and ‘30 Under 30’ Awards.

    Anna was awarded a LinkedIn Global Top Voice in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for the topical content she produces and the #LeadingLadies interview series. In 2018 Anna was nominated for the Optus MyBusiness Awards, "Businesswoman of the Year" Award.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Nora Carol Photography/ Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    9 Signs You’ve Found the Right Company

    by Glassdoor
    Community//

    Should I Leave My Job? 5 Signs You Need a New Job

    by Kyle Elliott, MPA, CHES
    2020 transformation
    Community//

    Avoid the Resolution Pitfalls with a 2020 Transformation Plan

    by Elizabeth Borelli, PCC
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.