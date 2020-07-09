Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Move Forward

3 Ways to Invest in Your Own Personal Development

By
Jill Sylvester, LMHC

Want more growth?

Here are 3 ways to invest in your own personal development:

1.) Identify area(s) for change. Write the area down on a piece of paper or in your journal. List no more than three for simplicity and focus.

Examples might be: Eating more plant-based foods, exercising first thing in the morning, listening more in your conversations or taking steps toward an entrepreneurial endeavor.

2.) List one step you can take in each area today to move toward the way you want to feel. Not theoretical, big picture ideals but STEPS. One step that you can take today to walk forward on the yellow brick road toward what you want to achieve. Examples of steps you can take: Plant-based smoothies each morning, walking before you check email, squeezing your fists while someone else is speaking so you let them finish before you offer your commentary or allowing fifteen minutes each day toward researching, doodling ideas, drawing logos or scribbling marketing ideas on your fantasy project.

3.) Celebrate each step taken by taking inventory each night and congratulating yourself on every inch you move forward. This is how we get there, this is how we arrive….each individual step, each individual choice matters. They are the pieces in the puzzle that align us with the landscape we most want to see.

Jill Sylvester is a licensed mental health counselor, author of the Nautilus award winning book,”Trust Your Intuition: 100 Ways to Transform Anxiety and Depression for Stronger Mental Health,” and host of the “Trust Your Intuition Podcast.” Her work has been featured in Well+Good, Bustle, SheKnows, WorkingMother, Parenthood, TeenMentor, and OprahMag.com. To receive her weekly blog offering strategies to better your life, subscribe atwww.jillsylvester.com.

Jill Sylvester

