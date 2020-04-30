When I first heard that I’d be working from home due to the coronavirus, I thought that it sounded kind of fun. I’d get to work alongside my fiancé Brian every day, which I presumed could be romantic and relaxing and a nice change of pace. Ha! We quickly realized that sitting shoulder to shoulder in our 700-sq-ft apartment all day isn’t what it’s cracked up to be (more on that here), so we decided to move out to his parent’s house in Long Island. There, we’d have our own space to work, access to a backyard, and a ping pong table to play with downstairs (not much room for activities in our Brooklyn place). Lo and behold, while bunking up with my future in-laws comes with benefits, it has its share of challenges as well. Whether you’ve moved back in with family or are struggling with too much togetherness in your own home, watch the video above for simple steps you can take to alleviate your stress and boost your mental resilience.