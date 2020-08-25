Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mounting Distractions

A little strategy, a funny story, and some tactics to feel more in control and less scattered.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
distracted working from home business owner

Oh wait…

Hang on…

Just got a text…

Ok, wait…where were we? 

Oh yeah…I want to talk a little about distractions.

When we get busy, it feels like we just don’t have enough time in the day to get everything done. The clock moves faster, and we just wish for that one day when we can get “caught up” and focus.

I’ve been spending quite a bit of time listening and trying to learn about my work environment over the last couple of months. From Marie Kondo’s Joy at Work and Sam Bennett’s Get It Done, to Taren Sartler’s Tick Tock it’s About Time group—I’m here to tell you that your phone and email are the culprit of your distractions and you’re their victim.

The research is clear. In order to take control of our attention and focus, we need to make some changes. Here’s what I’m doing:

  • Planning my day the night before.
  • No social media the second I wake up. 
  • Starting my work with the highest priority project right away. Even before checking my email. 
  • Speaking of email—I’m keeping it closed so I don’t check it every five minutes.
  • I killed all my notifications. Email dings, Chrome messages, Slack pings—they are all just invitations to stop what I’m doing and divert my attention. 
  • Putting my phone out of sight. Just seeing your phone makes you feel like you are missing something. It’s just begging you to pick it up and see what’s going on. So I set it on the table behind my workspace and set it to do not disturb.  

That’s it. I’m hoping with a little strategy and some of these tactics, I can feel more in control and less scattered. 

Pat Miller

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Improve your life by eliminating distractions

by Mikey Wu
//

You Don’t Need Another Productivity Hack!

by Bianca Magbujos
Time Well Spent//

Why Protecting Your Time Is the Secret to Productivity

by Eric Franchi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.