Hi friends welcome to our blog. Are you looking for motivational quotes in Tamil? don’t worry you are in the correct place. Here we give some best motivational quotes in Tamil. Everyone wants to succeed in life so they need some motivation. In history, so many leaders like Gandhi, Viveganandhar, Bharathiyar, Abdulkalam, Che Guevara, Periyar, Kannadhasan, wrote motivational quotes. So read some motivational quotes in Tamil. It’s very useful for your life. Now let’s see the best motivational quotes in Tamil.