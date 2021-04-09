Motivation Is Not Enough, You Need The Discipline To Achieve Success – Sandeep JL

“Look forward to the distance. It doesn’t matter how far it is. Once set the eye on something, conquer it” – Sandeep JL.

Actor and Martial arts expert Sandeep JL on mental toughness, to overcome your worst fears and achieve success. It’s not about motivation, it’s all about discipline that determines what you are going to be in the next few years from now. On a recent interview with us the actor told that “it’s a mind game that you are playing against yourself. You are the only one person who determines what you want to be”.

He also added that you have to train your mind by doing various other practices such as martial arts, yoga or meditations. These practices help to lock your mind in a particular spot, without drifting all over. A morning walk with your favorite pet, the fresh morning oxygen, all these matters, when it comes about how good your brain can function.

Discipline Vs Motivation

“I’ve been practicing martial arts since I was five years old, which helped me a lot the way I think and perform. It made me disciplined. Success comes only through discipline. You cannot rely on ‘motivation’ because motivation can come and go in the blink of an eye”

Sandeep who have worked in many Hollywood action films, is always looking for ways to improve himself and rise above the expectations. Setting up a goal is a good thing, but the real question is can you really get to that point? Well that’s where the mental strength comes into play. Doing something that most people don’t do, will make you one level better than many. And you do it over and over. It will make you a master. When you set high standards for yourself you need to make sure that you don’t settle for the low.

When asked, how do you find path and make sure you are on right track to achieve success, Sandeep replied, “Journey to the unknown is always dark and alone. In that journey to the infinite you have little or no information. Everything is vague and unclear. But sometimes, in that journey, you can see some signs of light in the darkest nights. Follow those signs.. you will reach somewhere other people can’t reach. Believe in yourself, because no one else can believe in you”.

