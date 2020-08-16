Motivation is Important in Life – Stafford Schlitt

If you want to achieve greatness, you need to stop asking for permission. This is why motivation is important in life because it stops asking questions and aligns you to work towards your goals. Goals are the stepping stones toward your dreams so in order to achieve them, you need motivation to keep you chugging along towards them says, Stafford Schlitt.

Stafford says. motivation is important for everyone. Motivation is important to live. We can’t live our daily life happily without motivation. Motivation is the presence of purpose and desire to achieve daily life, career, and business goals. Just an example, Motivation helps us to get up early and become productive.

Not everyone is born with motivation. There is a severe lack in some who believe ‘I’ll get to that one day’ or ‘the timing isn’t right’ or a classic case of ‘I can’t do that’. Motivation is the defining factor that turns a good thought into immediate action. It turns a good idea into a business and can positively impact the world around you.

Without motivation in life, it’s hard to strive for success and achieve internal happiness. How can you pass your exam if you aren’t motivated to study? And how can you be happy if you’re spending all your time on external motives (pleasing those around you to receive praise or success) instead of internal motives (focusing on a goal for personal happiness)?

Without motivation, you can’t achieve anything. There are no goal posts to aim for and no purpose to strive towards. You become the like the people you surround yourself with. Perhaps the first and most important step in learning how to become motivated is to take a look at other people. Watch them carefully and look for positive or upbeat people. The effect that they will have on you is important. You will begin to see how these positive people motivate themselves. As a result you will learn how to motivate yourself as well.

Motivation makes things happen.

Where there’s no will, there’s no way. One of the best ways to improve your personal effectiveness is to master your motivation and find your drive. If you can master motivation, you can deal with life’s setbacks, as well as inspire yourself to always find a way forward, and create new experiences for yourself, and follow your growth.

Motivation pushes through setbacks

Every road to success will have a setback. There is no such thing as a dream route to reach your dreams. Setbacks will have you doubt whether your goal is worth the effort, but motivation steps in and gives you the strength and courage to try again.

It helps you manage your time more efficiently

Motivation is important to manage the challenges that life throws at us and to do so efficiently. For example, highly motivated people are organised, and they allocate set times in their schedules to different tasks, setting themselves a deadline to complete each one. On the other hand, those who are less motivated don’t stick to a specific plan and end up procrastinating in the process.

If you want your happiness continues to grow, then set some goals and start working towards them from now. This will not only make you feel satisfied, but also helps you stay motivated all the time.