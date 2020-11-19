Motivation is Everything

Let’s face it, motivating yourself is hard – getting up early and on time, eating a well balanced diet, actually showing up to the gym, balancing your work life and family obligations – it’s difficult to juggle and prioritize all of these responsibilities . One of the main reasons why people don’t achieve their goals is because they lack the motivation to either get started, or to keep going once the going gets tough.

Luckily, there are many different strategies you can use in order to motivate yourself to work toward the achievement of you goals.

We all have goals. Whether it’s to lose weight, enjoy a lavish vacation, or achieve financial freedom, we all want to accomplish something. Sadly, many people fail to achieve their dreams due to lack of consistent motivation.

A successful life has a different meaning for everyone. Some would want to be entrepreneurs, while others might aim to make a difference in others’ lives, or some just want to dance. Whatever your goals may be, you need motivation to get closer to achieving them.

Establish Well-Defined Goals

The road to staying motivated starts here. When pursuing the ideal vision of your life, you need to sit down and translate that vision into tangible goals. A well-defined and motivating goal should have no ambiguity and follow the SMART method by being specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. If you set goals this way, it’ll give your life a sense of direction that’ll keep you motivated in pursuit of your dreams.

Focus on the positives and celebrate the little things

While staying well-informed is important if we are to keep up to date with the latest government guidelines – it can be very helpful to limit the amount of time you spend looking at negative news stories, and dwelling on everything that frustrates you about the current situation.

Keep Track of Your Progress

A goal that isn’t both measurable and time-bound is one that’ll quickly demotivate you. If you can’t track your progress as you try to design the life you want, you’ll never know if you’re headed in the right direction and unable to discern how far or close you are to achievement. By tracking your progress, you’ll keep yourself motivated as you achieve related milestones on your way to the ideal vision of your life.

Stay present

It’s almost impossible to predict what the future holds, so ruminating about it is likely to do nothing more than use up precious energy, demotivate you and keep you in a constant state of anxiety. Creating a distinction between the things you can control and the things you can’t control can help with this.