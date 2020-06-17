Motivation

I was born in INDONESIA in 1990, and grew up in Bali indonesia and moved to the of Jakarta.After graduating from the University I ndonesia in 2019, I moved to Surabaya. During this time, I started Ink Blog as a hobby. JOIN MY NEWSLETTER! Nice to meet you
The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.