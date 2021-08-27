Motivate Yourself. Your mental health requires it. Inspirational tips to do.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) describes mental health as “a state of well-being in which an individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.” Clearly, mental health is integral to have a fulfilling life.

Mental illnesses can range from less common conditions, like bipolar disorder, to more common ones like depression and anxiety. The NHS in the UK reports that 1 in 4 adults and 1 in 10 children experience mental illness during their lifetime. What’s more, it has been argued that mental illness can lead to physical illness. However, the significance of mental health is still mistakenly overlooked in many societies. Mental health is as important as physical health and requires nurturing and active maintenance.

Travel is a great way to maintain mental wellbeing and, by extension, it contributes to a happier and more fulfilling life. So, here are 9 reasons why travel is good for your mental health.

Travel gives you opportunities to try new things and meet new people, helping you combat monotony . Travel connects people and provides opportunities to learn about new and different cultures, which can help increase your empathy towards others. It can also help improve your overall tolerance, reduce biases and even decrease frustration.

Activities, like walking, hiking, and skiing, in scenic areas can help you become more hopeful. A 2020 study found that people who were consciously aware of the vistas and objects around them on a walk reported being more hopeful and upbeat than other walkers. What could be better than enjoying the wonderful scenery of a new destination on a hiking route or while skiing down a beautiful slope?

