Motivate your staff and improve productivity this 2021.

The health emergency due to COVID-19 continues in 2021 and many collaborators will continue to carry out their activities remotely; With what has already been learned, companies will have a great opportunity this year to improve the environment and work dynamics.

In this process, they cannot ignore the fact that a survey conducted by OCCMundial at the end of 2020 revealed that 39% of Mexicans did not agree with their company on how to handle work stress. To improve this perception and have happy workers, we share some actions that you can implement:

Respect the schedules.

One of the constant expressions of the appliance repair workers during the confinement was that they were unable to disconnect at the end of their workday, so it is important to establish measures that allow them to have free time to carry out their personal activities.

Communicate clearly.

Now that we continue to work without having the collaborators face to face, it is necessary to analyze which were the communication channels that worked best last year, so that they can be worked on and there is more clarity in the tasks and roles of each one.

Provides flexibility of work.

There are many people who, in addition to working, have to take care of housework such as cleaning, caring for children, cooking, among others, so understanding these situations and offering flexibility so that they can combine these tasks will keep you motivated and productive to the workforce.

Boost talent

As was the case in person, it is important to continue motivating staff with promotions so that with their skills and knowledge they can contribute to the growth of the organization. Last year employees gave their best, so it will not be that difficult to figure out who the right people are for the open positions.

RECOGNIZE THEIR ACHIEVEMENTS

Meeting the goals within the teams is a grain of sand that strengthens the company; therefore, it is important to recognize those who made the effort to achieve it. In addition to making it public during virtual meetings, you can give them an incentive that encourages them to keep working at that pace.

There is nothing better to learn from the experiences of the past, so take advantage of the lessons that 2020 left for the home office and create an environment that helps to have more motivated employees and less stressed by the ways of working.