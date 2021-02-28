Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Motivate your staff and improve productivity this 2021.

The health emergency due to COVID-19 continues in 2021

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

The health emergency due to COVID-19 continues in 2021 and many collaborators will continue to carry out their activities remotely; With what has already been learned, companies will have a great opportunity this year to improve the environment and work dynamics.

In this process, they cannot ignore the fact that a survey conducted by OCCMundial at the end of 2020 revealed that 39% of Mexicans did not agree with their company on how to handle work stress. To improve this perception and have happy workers, we share some actions that you can implement:

Respect the schedules.

One of the constant expressions of the appliance repair workers during the confinement was that they were unable to disconnect at the end of their workday, so it is important to establish measures that allow them to have free time to carry out their personal activities.

Communicate clearly.

Now that we continue to work without having the collaborators face to face, it is necessary to analyze which were the communication channels that worked best last year, so that they can be worked on and there is more clarity in the tasks and roles of each one.

Provides flexibility of work.

There are many people who, in addition to working, have to take care of housework such as cleaning, caring for children, cooking, among others, so understanding these situations and offering flexibility so that they can combine these tasks will keep you motivated and productive to the workforce.

Boost talent

As was the case in person, it is important to continue motivating staff with promotions so that with their skills and knowledge they can contribute to the growth of the organization. Last year employees gave their best, so it will not be that difficult to figure out who the right people are for the open positions.

RECOGNIZE THEIR ACHIEVEMENTS

Meeting the goals within the teams is a grain of sand that strengthens the company; therefore, it is important to recognize those who made the effort to achieve it. In addition to making it public during virtual meetings, you can give them an incentive that encourages them to keep working at that pace.

There is nothing better to learn from the experiences of the past, so take advantage of the lessons that 2020 left for the home office and create an environment that helps to have more motivated employees and less stressed by the ways of working.

    Adi Am

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Finding Success in 2021

    by Theo Melrose
    Photo by Magnet Me on Unsplash
    Community//

    4 Post Pandemic Mental Health Predictions For 2021

    by Bryan Robinson, Ph.D.
    Community//

    Are You Paying Attention to What Matters in This Pandemic?

    by Dr. Gleb Tsipursky

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.