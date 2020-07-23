Motivate the Unmotivated!

Matt Granados

Tell me who you are.

We find there is the standard answer to this question with my name and what I have done but when it comes to who I am… it has taken years to discover this. In this book we took this long process and broke it down in a simple and duplicable system. This is an important question to know the answer to when anyone is trying to motivate someone!

I am a Husband, Father, Entrepreneur, and in that order. I get the amazing opportunity to work with individuals all over the world to help them reach their full potential. This is what I have found to bring fulfillment in my life so as a Husband, Father, and Entrepreneur, my family and I decided to venture out and start Life Pulse after over a decade of building multiple businesses.

What inspired you to write your book?

We were able to build a large sales organization, generating $1M in our first year of business working what under qualified individuals. We had a team made up of individuals who have spent their life struggling through school and jobs and when we finally broke through to them, using the techniques in this book, we started seeing success for all of our team members with the byproduct of our business growing year after year.

As our consulting company Life Pulse, Inc, grew, our clients kept asking why we didn’t have a book. After hearing that enough, as an entrepreneur it is difficult not to act. We started putting together the techniques we used to coach and train and the book got amazing reviews by the clients we shared it with. Our plan was to use it internally but when others started hearing the topics and understanding the teachings, we were approached by a publisher who shared they felt the rest of the world needs to hear the teachings and that is when we decided to release it to the rest of the world.

In other words, we were not planning on writing or publishing this book but because of how we saw it help the people who experienced the content in the book, we felt it was time to share it.

What do you want others to get out of your book?

Motivating others does not need to be a chore or suck the energy out of people. Instead, building up others, what motivation should be, should energize both parties in motivation.

Most don’t get to experience this joy because they have never been exposed to a simple system that is in this book. By using the system we lay out I would want every reader to find out why they are having issues with the person they are trying to motivate and the solution to help motivate even the most unmotivated individuals.

Who is your audience?

This has been one of our biggest issues as a business but one of our biggest strengths as a solution. Because what we do is focused on the individual, we have seen it work in any industry for individuals ranging from owners/CEO’s to entry level employees.

This is simply because motivation is so individualized that we can work with ANYONE. Everyone would want to be a bit more motivated and probably has someone in their life they would like to see be a bit more motivated.

We have worked with specific niches to create custom programs with industry specifics but we have taught the same content to CEO of LARGE businesses that everyone has heard of to individual executive coaching clients to stay at home moms…

So who is our audience… humans? Anyone who has ever had an issue motivating themselves or someone else.

Are you planning another book?

We are excited for our next book. There is one called Transform Your Time where we will describe our techniques of building what we call Your Unbreakable Foundation.

We have been teaching this for years but our clients have asked again for it to be in a book form.

The next release will be books sharing how these Motivate the Unmotivated teachings could be implemented in different industries. We have found that we are not specialists in any industry besides teaching the topics we have become experts in but because we have so many clients in different industries, we are partnering with experts to help others in their industry implement these teachings for themselves.

Where can we get your book?

The book is available on Amazon!

Don’t let the pressure of finishing a book stop you from starting the book. Forget the title, the structure, and the cover design but instead, just start telling your story.

Get your thoughts out on paper and if you do that enough… you will see the birth of your book. Also we have specific goal achieving techniques that we teach our clients that help them complete tasks as big as this.

