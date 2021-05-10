Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mother’s Day without Mom and My Image of Woman

This Mother’s Day weekend was different for many of us. Loss makes it so. I was speaking with a friend of mine and we were talking about our image of “woman”. As I spoke I realized I was describing the image of my mother from the eyes of a child. All powerful, knowing, loving, beautiful… […]

This Mother’s Day weekend was different for many of us. Loss makes it so.

I was speaking with a friend of mine and we were talking about our image of “woman”. As I spoke I realized I was describing the image of my mother from the eyes of a child. All powerful, knowing, loving, beautiful… It was an image from a memory in Vermont… one that based the idea of what I wanted to be as a woman and influenced the direction of my life.


It was early morning, dew over the field, yet you could still see over the rolling hills. There was a chill in the air, but not so cold that you needed to wrap up. She sat on the back porch, or was it the front porch, since nobody seemed to agree which was the front of the house. Regardless, this was the porch that viewed my childhood world. The porch where I would conjure storms as they came over the mountainside and I would pretend to save the village… So there she sat, barefoot on the bricks, legs slightly spread, working on her latest artistic creation. It was always different. It could be sewn, croqueted, glued, decoupage, mortared, cooked or pasted. Whatever it was, it would set the tone of the day. I think for this memory it was something glued with many pieces that needed to be constructed.


The other thing that stood out most… was her look. My mother was such a combination of elegance and earthiness. At the time she had short hair with the latest – which was a light frosted look laced through her dark hair. She was also wearing one of her many nightgowns. I loved her nightgown drawer. They were all silky and long, with tasteful lace at the varying degrees of plunging necklines. The one she wore that morning was light sky blue. As she turned to give me a “Good morning Doodlebug”, I could see how it matched her eyes.
So there she sat, creating, so intent, so content… she reminds me of a jewish Sophia Lauren, all curves and down to earth.


So that’s it to me… WOMAN… solid, grounded, loving, elegant, down to earth, intent, content… WOMAN.
This day will never be the same. I love you. I miss you.~ your Doodle Bug

(Mom, my brother Dave, and me snug in her belly 🙂

    &quot;The greatest journey is inward.&quot; -dg

    Deborah Greene, The Peace Traveler

    Known as “The Peace Traveler”, Deborah first traveled to document after 9/11, traveling up and down the West Coast, facilitating student dialogue and filming their views of their new world. In 2016, Deborah traveled the country by car for months prior to US Presidential Election asking people about their “State of Peace”. In total, she traveled over 10000 miles, covering over 40 states, forging conversations and resulting in an intimate display of human emotion, made up hundreds and hundreds of separate interviews weaving a tapestry of human emotions and documenting how American’s feel as individuals, as a nation, and as a growing global whole.

    Deborah is once again on the road, virtually and literally, interviewing across the States and looking back on our emotional state, then and now, from last election to our current state.

    With over 25 years in the field, she is a writer, educator, UN Delegate and international speaker. Coining the theory of “3 feet of Peace” during her travels, she is recognized as a leader in peace technology and is currently working towards a Masters in Global Diversity Governance at Coventry University's Center for Trust, Peace & Social Relations to research the efficacy of the filmmaking and technology in peacebuilding.

    Since April, Deborah has also launched an initiative, #MyMaskisForYou, creating dialogues with high school students and their community, working to create a safe space to promote the action of care for each other, from mask wearing to other community actions, as well as, expression of their concerns at this time.

    Most recently, Deborah presented at the UN Commission on the Status of Women on a panel speaking about art, activism and technology.

