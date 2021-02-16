Motherhood & Business Ownership: Things You Need to Survive

Shoutout to all my fellow mamas and caretakers who raise humans while also serving your clients and running your business. This stuff isn’t easy and I need you to know that you’re a total rockstar.

And if no one has told you today, you’re doing an amazing job. Seriously top-notch. My son just turned 9 months old this past weekend so I’ve been reflecting on how the heck I made it through the sleepless newborn baby season while having a crazy two-year-old, running a biz, and working 9-5. So from one tired and crazed mama to another, here’s what is kept me sane and alive:

A loose meal plan.

You’d be amazed at how many meals I missed (and still do) because I was working around the clock. Plan out a few healthy meals each week so you don’t make it til 6pm starved and eyeing the half-eaten, stale bag of chips in your pantry. Plus you’ve got to take care of yourself if you’re going to take care of others, so a healthy meal will go a long way.

A cheerleader (or whole team)

This could be your partner, a best friend, a mentor, or biz besties but I recommend you have at least one person in your corner who can encourage you to rest, listen when you need it, and push you forward when you want to give up. I’ve done several happy dances and high-fives with my core people and I’ve also sent inaudible, sobbing voxer messages to them. It’s a balance. lol

Patient Endurance

Technically two things, but you have to have to be patient with your kids and with your business. You’ll go through seasons of struggle where you feel like you’ll never see the light of day ever ever again but press on. The trials are worth it and you’ll come out the other side having stronger character, greater endurance, and hopefully wisdom to help others along the same journey.

A simplified to-do list

As much as we’d like to think we can do it all, the truth is that you probably can but only for so long until you start to burn out. What’s helped me get through motherhood and owning a business is figuring out what absolutely must be done by me, what could someone else do, and what can I offload my plate all together.

For instance, we shimmied our budget around to have someone come and clean the house every two weeks. Could I do it myself or have my husband help? Sure! But it saves me 4 hours of work each month, brings me so much peace, and literal joy when my house looks clean and I wasn’t the one to make it so!

There will be lots of things that you have to do yourself but for the rest, I suggest you find things that you can automate (such as paying your bills) and delegate (have a teammate take on), or eliminate altogether.

So there you have it, my list of things you need to survive motherhood and business ownership. It’s by no means a comprehensive list but it’s a start! And if you’re still reading, know that I don’t have this all figured out and if you have things that you’ve found helpful please connect with me on Instagram! I’d would love to hear your thoughts!