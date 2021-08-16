Mother Means Forever: Mermon Zheela #Afghanistan

It is the voice of woman, which moves to re-birth any nation! As long as woman’s image is vigilant, a people will always have a chance! Neither famine, war, or the attack on freedom, will ever deny this! Hope looks bleak. Yet, hope is alive! One thing about hope is how it glimmers, when things look, hopeless! It is audacious and does not care for the naysayers, who say that all is lost. Hope is bold. Hope is courageous! Hope is austere! Furthermore, hope defies the powers to be. It defies those, who say that freedom canot exist. It laughs in the faces of the faithless. Hope is a treasure, indeed!

When it comes to hardships, it is the music, which keeps the people, alive! How a people have crafted themselves, their existence, culture, language, and traditions within music, speaks volumes! Remembering the legends of the land, and how they instilled memory within the people is a phenomenon within, itself! For, within every country, there is a musical, Mother Figure! There is no other like her. Laying down the ground work for future generations, she unites the past, present, and future! Even when she has passed on, her voice continues to reign. Speaking truth to the land, so that others do not forget the story. That the children of today, and forever on, remember that they are attached to the land. Forever. As it is written, so shall it be!

Currently, the world is witnessing a brutal setback in Afghan her/history! What looked like progress, swiftly transitioned into a reverse! The world watches on in horror! Hope blossoms and blooms! For, as long as the hearts, minds, bodies, and Spirits of the women are filled with a passionate fire, the people of Afghanistan will always have a chance!

The video footage is very clear. We observe (and see) the evacations of the US Apache military helicopters. Another mission gone wrong. Another failure in the eyes of the world by US, military might. Civilians are running; frantically clinging onto airplanes. For, they are all too familiar with the powers, who have now laid claim to the lands! A mental rewind takes us back to the fall of Saigon, in Vietnam! My, how his/herstory has come to repeat, itself! The US did not learn. And now, we have, this!

We can talk about politics! We can argue about what went wrong. However, none of that will solve the problem. If anything, it simply leads to more people talking, and talking, and talking, and talking! Talk. Talk. Talk. Talk. It seems what people would rather do, than act! Talks and policies have failed. So, what solution is left? Let’s give the feminine a try!

Women and song are a powerful weapon! When there is a circulation of feminner energy, within the land, a revolution takes place. For, it is the feminine energy, which transforms the world. Looking into the herstory for the nation of Afghanistan, we come across prominent Sheroes, who defied terror and gender subjugation! They invited transformation, and were unapologetic in doing so. MEENA KESHWAR KAMEL. SIMA SAMAR. MARZIA BASEL. MALALAI. QUEEN SORAYA TARZI. ZUHAL ATMAR. NILOOFAR RAHMANI. ZARIFA GHAFARI. The list goes on. And,of course, there was the Mother of Song. It is her voice, her tone, and her musical texture, which are needed more than ever, before. Therefore, permit Mother to sing. One nation is in need for such a healing, and sweetening, lullaby!

Mermon Zheela