Mostly a Culmination of Extremely Hard Work and Persistence Through Tough Times (Self-Made Musician, Influencer And Businessman Javad Safaee)

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

In 2020, a new style of music called (traditional and industrial) emerged in Iran, this type of music is a mixture of new and traditional (old Iranian) style, the creator of this new style is an Iranian musician named Javad Safaee.

The first work of this new style is Javad Safaee’s album called (Mixed), which has 4 tracks and has been released from Cpersian label. Available on all platforms.

CPersian, this label has started its work since 2018 and has gained the honor of having a new style (traditional and industrial) and a good musician like Javad, including the famous singers of this label: Eigham, Young Eal , Behzad Ghobadi, SepehrYaa..

In the first work of this style of music, musical instruments: dulcimer, guitar, piano and many more instruments have been used.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What gives you energy?

Javad Safaee: At the point when I’m on a phase a before a group of people I feel the vitality coursing through me, it’s such a benefit to me that I’m ready to follow up on organizing and be free. That being stated, the opportunity is the thing that gives me most vitality, the capacity to follow my heart and enthusiasm.

AKJ: What is your greatest hope for the future? What is next for Javad Safaee?

Javad Safaee: My most noteworthy expectation is that I get the chance to develop more in my vocation as a musician. since I totally love what I do. Since I don’t have a crystal ball indicating me my future, I don’t have a clue what’s up straightaway. I will see and accept it as it comes.