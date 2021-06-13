Mostly a Culmination of Extremely Hard Work and Persistence Through Tough Times (Self-Made Designer Cristo Noir)

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What led you to this career path?

Cristo Noir: I studied business in college, but I had always been interested in design, so I decided to start my own

label, 12 Noir.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of the challenges you face?

Cristo Noir: Sometimes it is hard to make creative pieces that look good, but also provide comfort. I try to take comfort into account on every piece because I believe it is what makes you enjoy the clothing.



Aakash Kumar Jha: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration.?

Cristo Noir: I really like Casa Blanca by Charaf Tajer. It has a really good vibe.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?

Cristo Noir: Building 12 Noir.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your other passions?

Cristo Noir: Photography, videography, music production, and creative direction.



Aakash Kumar Jha: What is next on the horizon for you?

Cristo Noir: I want 12 Noir to be the next big thing in fashion. Comfort and fashion combined into one. I want to inspire people to make their vision a reality. We really need creative people to show off their skills. The world is

full of things that aren’t even that good. My goal is to create everything with perfection and passion.