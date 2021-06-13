Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Mostly a Culmination of Extremely Hard Work and Persistence Through Tough Times (Self-Made Designer Cristo Noir)

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people. Aakash Kumar Jha: […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

Aakash Kumar Jha: What led you to this career path?
Cristo Noir: I studied business in college, but I had always been interested in design, so I decided to start my own
label, 12 Noir.


Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of the challenges you face?
Cristo Noir: Sometimes it is hard to make creative pieces that look good, but also provide comfort. I try to take comfort into account on every piece because I believe it is what makes you enjoy the clothing.


Aakash Kumar Jha: Who and what are your biggest influences/inspiration.?
Cristo Noir: I really like Casa Blanca by Charaf Tajer. It has a really good vibe.


Aakash Kumar Jha: What do you consider to be your biggest accomplishment?
Cristo Noir: Building 12 Noir.


Aakash Kumar Jha: What are some of your other passions?
Cristo Noir: Photography, videography, music production, and creative direction.


Aakash Kumar Jha: What is next on the horizon for you?
Cristo Noir: I want 12 Noir to be the next big thing in fashion. Comfort and fashion combined into one. I want to inspire people to make their vision a reality. We really need creative people to show off their skills. The world is
full of things that aren’t even that good. My goal is to create everything with perfection and passion.

    Aakash Kumar Jha, Author at Thrive Global

    Aakash Kumar Jha is one of the youngest Digital Entrepreneur (Aviator turned Digital Entrepreneur) with over 06 Years of experience in Digital Sector.

    Contact for your Personal Branding:

    G-Mail: [email protected]

    Instagram: @flywithakki

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Cristo Noir – Mostly a Culmination of Extremely Hard Work and Persistence Through Tough Times

    by Aakash Kumar Jha
    Community//

    The Thrive Questionnaire with Artist Xay Oblivion

    by Aakash Kumar Jha
    Community//

    The Thrive Questionnaire with Michael Stemley

    by Aakash Kumar Jha
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.