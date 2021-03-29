Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Mostly a Culmination of Extremely Hard Work and Persistence Through Tough Times (Self-Made Artist Jaquice Lankford)

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
When you have the opportunity to ask some of the most interesting people in the world about their lives, sometimes the most fascinating answers come from the simplest questions. The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

New Jersey has been on the rising with new subject matter experts and one of them is Jaquice. Jaquice regularly explores thoughts of Pain and Struggle in his tunes the way wherein an individual thinks, reasons, sees, wills, and feels typified as energy to make the tunes he makes. In the wake of accumulating a movement of mixtapes someplace in the scope of 2013 and 2016, Lankford initially got thought in the city of Paterson Nj and Local DJ, “DJ Throwback”, ensuing to conveying a tune called, “Actin Funny”, which conveyed the city and clubs to an upheaval.

AKJ: What is your greatest hope for the future? What is next for Jaquice Lankford?
Jaquice Lankford: My most noteworthy expectation is that I get the chance to develop more in my vocation as a musician. since I totally love what I do. Since I don’t have a crystal ball indicating me my future, I don’t have a clue what’s up straightaway. I will see and accept it as it comes.

AKJ: What gives you energy?
Jaquice Lankford: At the point when I’m on a phase a before a group of people I feel the vitality coursing through me, it’s such a benefit to me that I’m ready to follow up on organizing and be free. That being stated, the opportunity is the thing that gives me most vitality, the capacity to follow my heart and enthusiasm.

