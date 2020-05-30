Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Most Desired Skills for Consultants | Gregg Jaclin

Business consultants are important entities that help entrepreneurs solve issues, optimize growth, boost performance, and create value for their businesses. Adding value to any business is crucial and cannot be overlooked, however successful the business is. To be effective and efficient in discharging their responsibilities and adding value to their customers, business consultants need to be competent and in possession of five major skills.

Excellence in communication

Communication is a highly essential skill for any consultant. Being an excellent communicator allows the consultant to exchange information with the clients. Important communication skills that may prove handy in such an arrangement include listening and presentation skills.

Problem-solving 

Oftentimes, consultants are hired to solve existing problems in a given business arrangement. To be effective when discharging such a responsibility, it is important for the consultant to process advanced problem-solving skills. These skills enable the consultant to collect data, analyze situations, and offer effective resolutions in a structured manner so as to effectively resolve the challenge at hand.

Creative thinking

Creative thinking is an indispensable quality that every consultant should possess. For every challenge that the consultant comes across in the line of work, it is important to come up with a creative solution that will strategically position the client in a competitive space in the market. Creative thinking allows the consultant to come up with a fresh solution that is bound to last.

Customer service

Being a service provider, every competent consultant should be able to deliver excellent services in a customer-oriented manner. Excellence in customer service requires passion and promptness when responding to customers. Being sensitive in the way that one communicates with the clients is an important business skill that puts the consultant at a position of competing well in the market.

Flexibility

Every service provider in the market, including a consultant, should be able to work flexibly. This involves enduring long working hours and fitting within the client’s schedule. Flexibility and resilience to stress ensure that the consultant can work within tight deadlines and even handle harsh customers without necessarily causing or perpetuating animosity.

Consultants need to be well-versed in a number of skills and proficiencies, but the five described above are especially important.

Originally published on GreggJaclin.com.

Gregg Jaclin Headshot Thrive Global

Gregg Jaclin, Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C.

Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently serves as the Managing Partner at Jaclin Law Group, P.C., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

In addition to his professional work, Gregg is a passionate father and husband. He spends as much time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin, as he can; he has even coached a variety of their sports teams. Family is incredibly important to Gregg Jaclin, and he ensures that he is able to devote much of his time to his wife and their children. Even though his work tends to keep him busy, Gregg Jaclin always makes time for his family. He is proud of his children for their varied accomplishments and strives to support them in all that they do. Being an active member in their lives is one of Gregg’s aspirations as a father.

Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. Visit his website for more information.

