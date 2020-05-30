Most Desired Skills for Consultants | Gregg Jaclin

Business consultants are important entities that help entrepreneurs solve issues, optimize growth, boost performance, and create value for their businesses. Adding value to any business is crucial and cannot be overlooked, however successful the business is. To be effective and efficient in discharging their responsibilities and adding value to their customers, business consultants need to be competent and in possession of five major skills.

Excellence in communication

Communication is a highly essential skill for any consultant. Being an excellent communicator allows the consultant to exchange information with the clients. Important communication skills that may prove handy in such an arrangement include listening and presentation skills.

Problem-solving

Oftentimes, consultants are hired to solve existing problems in a given business arrangement. To be effective when discharging such a responsibility, it is important for the consultant to process advanced problem-solving skills. These skills enable the consultant to collect data, analyze situations, and offer effective resolutions in a structured manner so as to effectively resolve the challenge at hand.

Creative thinking

Creative thinking is an indispensable quality that every consultant should possess. For every challenge that the consultant comes across in the line of work, it is important to come up with a creative solution that will strategically position the client in a competitive space in the market. Creative thinking allows the consultant to come up with a fresh solution that is bound to last.

Customer service

Being a service provider, every competent consultant should be able to deliver excellent services in a customer-oriented manner. Excellence in customer service requires passion and promptness when responding to customers. Being sensitive in the way that one communicates with the clients is an important business skill that puts the consultant at a position of competing well in the market.

Flexibility

Every service provider in the market, including a consultant, should be able to work flexibly. This involves enduring long working hours and fitting within the client’s schedule. Flexibility and resilience to stress ensure that the consultant can work within tight deadlines and even handle harsh customers without necessarily causing or perpetuating animosity.

Consultants need to be well-versed in a number of skills and proficiencies, but the five described above are especially important.

