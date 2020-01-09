Moss Sidell’s 3 Ways To Thrive When You Work For Yourself

Working for themselves is a dream for many Americans. Many have succeeded and made this dream a reality, but, as with all good things, this dream comes with a downside.



As an entrepreneur or business owner, you don’t have a manager who is telling you to go home when your shift is over. You don’t have set hours at all. Instead, you make the rules. You can work as much and hard as you want, and your livelihood often depends on it. The freedom and responsibility of working for themselves often drive entrepreneurs to work long hours without proper rest or self-care. It is possible, however, to flourish as your own boss. Here are some simple ways to thrive when you work for yourself.



Get Enough Sleep

You might believe that you should sacrifice sleep as you work toward your goals but this kind of thinking is counterproductive. In a recent report, the Harvard Business Review found that entrepreneurs who sleep more are better at spotting good ideas than their sleep-deprived counterparts. The fact is, when you don’t get an adequate amount of sleep, you aren’t at your best. As your own boss, you need to prioritize your well-being. So, that means getting seven to nine hours of sleep per night—no excuses!



Work Hard (But Within Business Hours)

You already know that you can’t be successful unless you put in the work necessary. Especially in the beginning, your business might require you to sacrifice an inordinate amount of time. Although your hours as an entrepreneur might be long, you need to set boundaries so you know when to stop. There will always be more work to do, so it’s important to get comfortable having boxes on your to-do list unchecked. When your work hours are over, it’s time to “clock out.”



Maintain Relationships

When you work for yourself, maintaining your relationships needs to be high on your priority list or you risk damaging them forever. Your loved ones may understand if you don’t have as much time to spend with them, but that doesn’t mean you can completely neglect them. If you’re married, set aside time to spend with your spouse every week. If you have children, make sure you’re present in their lives, even if it means building your business a bit slower. Also, try to make checking in with friends a regular part of your week. Even a quick text message can make a huge difference when it comes to maintaining relationships with friends.

