Moshe Safran of RSIP Vision: “Relax! And delegate”

Relax! And delegate. Your team not only wants to help you be productive, but they also share the responsibility for getting things done. Recruit the right people, and you’ll be in good hands!

As part of our series about cutting-edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Moshe Safran, U.S. CEO of RSIP Vision.

Moshe has been with RSIP Vision for more than 12 years and is now the CEO of their U.S. branch. From 2016–2019, he was the VP of Research and Development, developing new ways for the company to solve complex technological challenges through AI. He also oversees customer communication and project management, while providing expert guidance in algorithm development, planning and execution of new projects. As U.S. CEO, Moshe leads RSIP’s business development for the United States, which represents the company’s largest market.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I was in graduate school, I was researching neuroscience and came across the Computer Aided Surgery and Medical Image Processing Lab at Hebrew University. They were doing incredibly fascinating work there, using the type of mathematical tools I enjoyed developing and applying them to real-world medical imaging tasks to improve patient care. I fell in love with the fusion of technical/hard-science challenges and the opportunity to make a practical impact, and I never looked back. Later, I found a great group of people to work with in the medical industry through RSIP Vision, which combined interesting work with people who are super sharp and (just as importantly) fun to work with on a daily basis.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

After working with a cross-functional team on a long-term research and development project, I took part in some clinical trials. I remember the satisfying moment when I saw the astounded look on the face of an interventionist who was seeing the system in action for the first time. This kind of feedback from the real-life trenches of medicine takes a lot of time and effort to earn. There were a lot of difficulties along the way, which made it all the more gratifying.

Can you tell us about the cutting-edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think they will help people?

At RSIP Vision, our 2D-to-3D reconstruction technology trains AI to generate 3D models of patient anatomy from two-dimensional images. We’re at quite an advanced point in the first couple of applications, and we’re seeing how useful this technology will be across the board for a wide variety of anatomical areas, images and procedures. Our aim for this technology is to create precise, personalized interventions that can only be accomplished with 3D information, while making the information accessible to many patients. Oftentimes, only 2d imaging is available whether for reasons of cost, reimbursement or due to the desire to limit exposure to radiation — so RSIP Vision is working to help provide the most accurate treatment plans in these situations.

How do you think this might change the world?

We hope this will be proof of “AI for good” — in turn, getting better results with limited resources.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

Yes. While this particular breakthrough was not my personal invention, it felt like a personal lesson because I was able to see the success of someone on my team firsthand. That tipping point came from our CTO, Ilya Kovler, and his AI A-team. At some point in their development of the technology, they realized that the ways everyone else was tackling this problem was overly complex, and that they could create a simpler, more elegant algorithm by building off pre-existing experience they had in related tasks. Sure enough, as is true in many cases, we are seeing that technological simplicity and elegance actually lead to more effective, practical results.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

We’re looking for additional strategic partners across the medical device and intervention industry to bring this technology to multiple devices and procedures. By doing so, those partners will be able to take it to the clinic and leverage their existing market access for specific applications.

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

As thought leaders, we provide information about the future of technology and the processes necessary to develop it. We get the word out by publishing articles about those technologies and future trend forecasts, by hosting webinars and by releasing newsletters. Contributing to our overall industry in an actionable way helps us become part of that community, which naturally helps us make an impact. Our end goal is to reach specific decision makers of the medical device companies that we partner with to put our tech into the hands of physicians and out onto the market. We are the software/technology creators, and our partners are the MedTech companies that sell and market the devices that utilize our visual intelligence solutions. Our executive team also leverages LinkedIn to develop our professional networks and start conversations with others in the industry — which are fun, insightful and ultimately lead to mutually beneficial collaborations.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person whom you are grateful for/who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife. I don’t even know where to start since I’m so tremendously grateful for her — not only for being such a supportive partner, but also just for who she is as a person and for being there for me whenever I need someone.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

All of us at RSIP Vision try to apply our talents and energies to a good cause in our everyday efforts. For us, that looks like advancing medical care through technological innovation. That said, innovation is a very complex process, especially in MedTech, so we try not to lose sight of our collective goal — which is to bring some goodness (or, at least, to alleviate some degree of suffering) to the best of our abilities.

What are your “3 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Relax! And delegate. Your team not only wants to help you be productive, but they also share the responsibility for getting things done. Recruit the right people, and you’ll be in good hands! You can actually get some pretty decent food at many airports these days (pre- and post-pandemic). Comfortable shoes > good looking shoes. We should continue to apply this learning even in the post-pandemic era when we are out and about.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to help make medical treatment accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic circumstance, while still keeping the technology ecosystem sustainable for innovation. We see so much innovation coming through the medical industry in America due to the sheer amount of resources we have here, but other countries have very different healthcare systems, where citizens are much less dependent on their financial situations and are provided free healthcare based on need. There are pros and cons to the various systems, of course, but I’d love to see us have the best of both worlds here. I believe that technology can play a part in a way that really improves accessibility and quality of care for everyone.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Maintain a collaborative mindset.” Business is about making deals, yes, and there is competition — but the way to truly get things done is to collaborate. In my opinion, this is the only effective way in the healthcare and MedTech spaces to get great things done.

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

RSIP Vision is transforming into a leading incubator for developing novel medical AI technologies. We not only bring our combined expertise and experience to the table, we also bring specific technologies and innovations that we’ve developed in-house. Therefore, I’d recommend getting in early and helping fund these initiatives, which are already set up for success through our proven track record of clinical-grade artificial intelligence technology that helps physicians and patients in medical situations.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

LinkedIn for Moshe: https://www.linkedin.com/in/moshe-safran/

LinkedIn for RSIP Vision: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rsip-vision/mycompany/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCORfZXStnfcOaLupBwVziiw

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.

You’re welcome.