Morris Garages Reopens Booking Of MG HS

We are back with exciting news for car enthusiasts. It is informed to all that the renowned auto company Morris Garages MG has announced to reopen the booking of its highly anticipated SUV MG HS. According to sources the booking was delayed for one week as it was closed on 10th December. According to a statement revealed

We are back with exciting news for car enthusiasts. It is informed to all that the renowned auto company Morris Garages MG has announced to reopen the booking of its highly anticipated SUV MG HS.

According to sources the booking was delayed for one week as it was closed on 10th December. According to a statement revealed by sources the company states
“If you book HS today, you will get the SUV in April/May 2021,”

The booking was previously started last month and now companies plans to continue the booking of MG HS SUV till May 2021.

The sources also revealed that the company has booked 3000 SUVs and 1000+ cars were booked in Faisalabad only.
The company is also set to manufacture the cars locally in Pakistan in mid of this year; the manufacturing plant of the company is situated at Lahore.

    zee raja

