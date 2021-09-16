Morning’s Spiritual Meditation: Clara Hudmon 🍑 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica #Gospel

Everyone needs a Saviour. So, let’s start with the one we know. His name is Yeshuah Ha Maschiach-his Hebrew identity! There are ways of calling upon his name. You can call upon it in the morning. You can call upon it, in the night. Whatever you do, just make sure, to call!

The time has come for our yearning to see him. Yet, it is imperative that we finish our job, on Earth. The day will come when we must adhere to his purpose-his will for our very lives. Nevertheless, we simply call on that name.

Sure, it would be better if we were in Heaven with him. Life would be more grand, if we were to move throughout different angles. Life is grand and beautiful. There are ways of moving one’s life into a more gentle terrain. While many yearn to see the Messiah, why don’t we call upon his very energy on Earth? Why not? After all, it is truly rich and transforming! His energy is healing and life-saving! Whatever we may be experiencing, such an energy is present and here. It is here and yearning to bring wellness into our very midst!

The precious nature of Yeshuah Ha Maschiach moves through layers and layers of emotional depth. There are endless, upon endless of treasures. People have the power of understanding of what it means to surrender to a greater, and higher power, knowing that soon, one will see his face? Can you imagine such glory? Can you fanthom such wisdom? It’s a miracle, isn’t?

What happens when you surrender unto it? What happens when you surrender into the very name (and temple) of Yeshua Ha Maschiach? Well, the answer can be very simple. Love blossoms in! 🌸 Not only does it blossom, but it pushes itself into full bloom. You begin to see Heaven’s domain grow (and manifest) on the Earth. 🌎

There are mountains upon mountains of terrain, where Heaven rules. Is it the will of Yeshua Ha Maschiach to manifest his will on Earth? Perhaps. Afterall, it is on Earth, where we should call open the forces of Heaven. Heaven is a beautiful, and bountiful atmosphere!

“I Want To See Jesus.” Isn’t that the wish for many, who believe in him? So, let’s move in our Earthly walk, in order to see him, during our Spiritual run!

Clara Hudmon