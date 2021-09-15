Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Morning’s Spiritual Meditation: Clara Hudmon 🍑 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic

A Message Of Hope and Seeing Love On The Other Side! A Look At The Late SISTER CLARA HUDMON, and Her Performance Of "My Loved Ones Are Waiting For Me!"

Awakening up in the very morning, one can’t help but to thank the Most High for another blessed day! Not everyone was fortunate enough to receive such a gift. Everyday, as the sun rises, one is experiencing a living testimony. Things coming into fruition. The Most High’s plan is at work. Whatever worries or concerns we may have, just know that it’s in the Creator’s hand. Yes, indeed! It’s all in the Creator’s plan.

Earth has its challenges! Sometimes, it’s easier to wish one were in Heaven. Life is tough; often leaving us with the fears of the unexpected. Some people are beat down so much, they simply cave into the pains of life. Then, of course, there are those, who know that there is better on the other side. They just know.

It’s not a coincidence to know that we have family members on the other side. Knowing that in Heaven they are guiding us along the way is always a blessing. Such is always a refreshing, and inviting, feeling!

When a family member, or loved one dies, it’s one of the most painful experiences to be imagined. Yet, it’s that hope, which moves us into knowing that one day we will see them, again. Yes. Life is nothing without, hope! And, we could all use a little more of it. Actually, we could use a lot more of it!

In these current times, there are those, who are dealing with the loss of loved ones. It was unexpected! Oftentimes, that’s one of the most painful moments. When a loved ones transition is unexpected, it becomes harder to cope with. Such are the challenges and difficulties. Let it also be clear that it can be extremely agonizing.

Furthermore, there are those times of reflection. When a person feels like they can move through the spiritual work of healing and recovery. My, oh my, what a blessed thing that is!

Love has a way of elevating us all and taking over! Even when such a love seems lost, for some reason, we can experience it from the Divine! Yes. It’s breathtaking! It’s the very proof of a greater Being. Furthermore, it goes to show, that we are not, alone! We are never alone in our journey, here on Earth!

Clara Hudmon

http://www.earlygospel.com/early-gospel-singers-g/
https://youtu.be/nYvrJmHwP9Q
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6yjnK25IFWN1MyzybyI7n2

    Lauren Kaye Clark

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

